TECNO Confirmed to Join MWC 2023 and Launch A New PHANTOM Flagship Device

TECNO will showcase its all-star product lineup and reveal another all-new PHANTOM flagship product at MWC Barcelona 2023.

LONDON, ABUJA, Nigeria and NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 global markets, today confirmed its participation at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona (also known as MWC 2023), where TECNO will unveil its newest flagship product under its premium sub-brand PHANTOM. TECNO will also bring its all-star product series range of smartphones and AIoT ecosystem upgrades for visitors to experience at its own booth at 7A90, Hall 7, Fire Gran Via.

As a prestigious global industry exhibition, each year MWC will witness the release of many groundbreaking innovations and introduce numerous new excellent brands to global consumers. This year's summit will see TECNO's debut as a new and rising driving force in the smartphone and AIoT industry globally.

Speaking of TECNO's debut at MWC 2023, Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO, shared that, "We look forward to demonstrating to global consumers how TECNO make differences to various product segments. MWC provides a great occasion to showcase our full product ecology with a wide range of state-of-the-art products, and present how TECNO is unlocking the best technologies crafted with modern stylish design and pursuing the next great innovation."

At MWC 2023, TECNO will be among thousands of brands expected to grace the four-day event that brings together the latest innovations in its field. Headlining the act at TECNO's booth will be TECNO's smartphone series including PHANTOM, CAMON, Spark, POVA, and its latest AIoT product ecosystem covering the smart individual, smart business and smart home. To detail, visitors are expecting to see:

TECNO Smartphone Series - The newest PHANTOM device to launch at MWC, and the reputed PHANTOM X2 series - PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G and PHANTOM X2 5G will be the highlight of the smartphone display area at TECNO's booth. Equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 5G chip, the PHANTOM X2 series ensures a powerful performance that enhances business, entertainment and everyday use. In addition, the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G also revolutionizes image-making in the smartphone industry with the world's first retractable portrait lens comparable to a professional camera. Besides the PHANTOM X2 series, other models on display include the CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Special Edition which is the world's first smart device that uses "sunlight drawing" technology, the SPARK 9 Pro BMW Edition and SPARK 10 Pro which form a perfect set for GenZ with its distinct design and extraordinary selfie feature, as well as the POVA 4 Pro, the ultimate device for technology enthusiasts.

