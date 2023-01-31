PulteGroup Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Reported Net Income Increased 48% to $3.85 Per Share

Adjusted Net Income Increased 45% to $3.63 Per Share

Closings Increased 3% to 8,848 Homes

Home Sale Revenues Increased 20% to $5.1 Billion

Homebuilding Gross Margin Increased 200 Basis Points to 28.8%

Company Repurchased 2.4 Million Common Shares in the Quarter for $100 Million

Year End Cash Balance of $1.1 Billion and a Debt-to-Capital Ratio of 18.7%

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM announced today financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $882 million, or $3.85 per share. Adjusted net income for the period was $832 million, or $3.63 per share. Adjusted net income excludes a $65 million net pre-tax benefit from adjustments to insurance related reserves and a $49 million pre-tax gain in JV income relating to the sale of commercial property, partially offset by a $31 million pre-tax charge associated with the Company's decision to exit certain land-option agreements and a tax charge of $12 million from deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments. Prior year reported net income was $663 million, or $2.61 per share. Adjusted net income for that period was $637 million, or $2.51 per share, after excluding a $23 million net pre-tax benefit from adjustments to insurance related reserves and a tax benefit of $9 million from deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments.

"Within a rapidly evolving housing market, our organization remains focused on driving operational performance, ensuring an appropriate cadence of production, and intelligently managing our balance sheet," said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO. "Consistent with this focus, our fourth quarter results show closings up 3%, with a 200-basis point increase in gross margin and a 48% increase in earnings per share. Our strong fourth quarter results allowed PulteGroup to lower its debt-to-capital ratio to 18.7% and deliver a full year return on equity of 32.9%*."

Mr. Marshall continued, "While demographics, supply dynamics and the overall financial benefits of home ownership keep us confident about long-term demand, Federal Reserve actions to fight inflation through higher interest rates continued to impact homebuying demand in the quarter. Given these conditions, we are managing our house and land inventory to efficiently turn our assets and maximize returns, while continuing to strengthen our balance sheet and return funds to our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter, home sale revenues increased 20% over the prior year to $5.1 billion. Higher revenues for the quarter were driven by a 3% increase in closings to 8,848 homes, in combination with a 17% increase in average sales price to $571,000.

The Company's fourth quarter home sale gross margin of 28.8%, which is an increase of 200 basis points over the prior year, reflects the strong demand and pricing environment that existed in first half of 2022. The Company's reported fourth quarter SG&A expense of $351 million, or 6.9% of home sale revenues, includes the $65 million net pre-tax benefit from adjustments to insurance related reserves recorded in the period. Exclusive of this benefit, adjusted SG&A expense for the quarter was $416 million, or 8.2% of home sale revenues. In the prior year fourth quarter, the Company's reported SG&A expense of $344 million, or 8.2% of home sale revenues, included a $23 million net pre-tax benefit from adjustments to insurance-related reserves recorded in the period. Exclusive of this benefit, the Company's adjusted SG&A expense was $367 million, or 8.7% of home sale revenues.

Net new orders for the fourth quarter totaled 3,964 homes, which is a decrease of 41% from the prior year. In addition to more challenging demand conditions resulting from Federal Reserve actions to raise rates, signups in the quarter reflect elevated cancellation rates which increased to 32% in the quarter, up from 11% in the prior year. The value of net new orders in the fourth quarter was $2.1 billion, compared with $3.8 billion last year. Average community count for the fourth quarter increased 8% from the prior year to 850 communities. Unit backlog at the end of the quarter was 12,169 homes with a value of $7.7 billion.

Fourth quarter pre-tax income for the Company's Financial Services operations was $24 million, down from $55 million in the prior year. The decrease in pre-tax income for the period reflects both a reduction in loan volumes and the more competitive pricing environment that existed for much of 2022. Lower loan volumes for the period were driven by a decline in capture rate to 75% compared with 85% in the comparable prior year period.

The Company repurchased 2.4 million of its common shares in the fourth quarter for $100 million, or an average price of $41.81 per share. In 2022, the Company repurchased 24.2 million common shares for $1.1 billion, or an average price of $44.48 per share. The 24.2 million common shares repurchased represent approximately 9.7% of shares outstanding at the beginning of 2022.

At year end, the Company's debt-to-total capital ratio was 18.7%, down from 21.3% last year. Adjusting for the $1.1 billion of cash on hand at the end of the period, the Company's net debt-to-total capital ratio was 9.6%.

A conference call discussing PulteGroup's fourth quarter 2022 results is scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested investors can access the live webcast via PulteGroup's corporate website at www.pultegroup.com.

* The Company's return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average shareholders' equity, where average shareholders' equity is the sum of ending shareholders' equity balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "may," "can," "could," "might," "should", "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to any potential impairment charges and the impacts or effects thereof, expected operating and performing results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: interest rate changes and the availability of mortgage financing; competition within the industries in which we operate; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by us in our homebuilding operations; the impact of any changes to our strategy in responding to the cyclical nature of the industry, including any changes regarding our land positions and the levels of our land spend; the availability and cost of insurance covering risks associated with our businesses; shortages and the cost of labor; weather related slowdowns; slow growth initiatives and/or local building moratoria; governmental regulation directed at or affecting the housing market, the homebuilding industry or construction activities; uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including revisions to underwriting standards and repurchase requirements associated with the sale of mortgage loans; the interpretation of or changes to tax, labor and environmental laws which could have a greater impact on our effective tax rate or the value of our deferred tax assets than we anticipate; economic changes nationally or in our local markets, including inflation, deflation, changes in consumer confidence and preferences and the state of the market for homes in general; legal or regulatory proceedings or claims; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow in order to successfully implement our capital allocation priorities; required accounting changes; terrorist acts and other acts of war; the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial position and ability to continue our Homebuilding or Financial Services activities at normal levels or at all in impacted areas; the duration, effect and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; the measures that governmental authorities take to address the COVID-19 pandemic which may precipitate or exacerbate one or more of the above-mentioned and/or other risks and significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period of time; and other factors of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business and competitive nature. See PulteGroup's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our businesses. PulteGroup undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in PulteGroup's expectations.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup's brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

PulteGroup, Inc. Consolidated Results of Operations ($000's omitted, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Homebuilding Home sale revenues $ 5,053,771 $ 4,220,441 $ 15,774,135 $ 13,376,812 Land sale and other revenues 45,518 37,217 143,144 160,538 5,099,289 4,257,658 15,917,279 13,537,350 Financial Services 72,089 100,900 311,716 389,532 Total revenues 5,171,378 4,358,558 16,228,995 13,926,882 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues: Home sale cost of revenues (3,595,868 ) (3,087,757 ) (11,093,895 ) (9,841,961 ) Land sale and other cost of revenues (29,936 ) (30,699 ) (119,906 ) (134,013 ) (3,625,804 ) (3,118,456 ) (11,213,801 ) (9,975,974 ) Financial Services expenses (48,040 ) (45,565 ) (180,696 ) (168,486 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (350,831 ) (344,220 ) (1,381,222 ) (1,208,698 ) Loss on debt retirement — — — (61,469 ) Other expense, net 17,112 5,600 (13,718 ) (2,410 ) Income before income taxes 1,163,815 855,917 3,439,558 2,509,845 Income tax expense (281,584 ) (192,653 ) (822,241 ) (563,525 ) Net income $ 882,231 $ 663,264 $ 2,617,317 $ 1,946,320 Net income per share: Basic $ 3.86 $ 2.61 $ 11.07 $ 7.44 Diluted $ 3.85 $ 2.61 $ 11.01 $ 7.43 Cash dividends declared $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.61 $ 0.57 Number of shares used in calculation: Basic 227,200 251,636 235,010 259,285 Effect of dilutive securities 902 588 1,156 643 Diluted 228,102 252,224 236,166 259,928

PulteGroup, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 1,053,104 $ 1,779,088 Restricted cash 41,449 54,477 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,094,553 1,833,565 House and land inventory 11,326,017 9,047,569 Land held for sale 42,254 29,276 Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale 677,207 947,139 Investments in unconsolidated entities 146,759 98,155 Other assets 1,291,572 1,110,966 Intangible assets 135,805 146,923 Deferred tax assets 82,348 139,038 $ 14,796,515 $ 13,352,631 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 565,975 $ 621,168 Customer deposits 783,556 844,785 Deferred tax liabilities 215,446 165,519 Accrued and other liabilities 1,685,202 1,576,478 Financial Services debt 586,711 626,123 Notes payable 2,045,527 2,029,043 Total liabilities 5,882,417 5,863,116 Shareholders' equity 8,914,098 7,489,515 $ 14,796,515 $ 13,352,631

PulteGroup, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,617,317 $ 1,946,320 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Deferred income tax expense 106,584 59,168 Land-related charges 66,656 12,302 Loss on debt retirement — 61,469 Depreciation and amortization 70,918 69,953 Share-based compensation expense 42,989 36,745 Equity income from unconsolidated entities (50,680 ) (17,200 ) Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated entities 49,151 2,110 Other, net 1,431 1,586 Increase (decrease) in cash due to: Inventories (2,256,690 ) (1,266,398 ) Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale 266,310 (382,813 ) Other assets (140,761 ) (159,906 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (104,759 ) 640,685 Net cash provided by operating activities 668,466 1,004,021 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (112,661 ) (72,781 ) Investments in unconsolidated entities (64,701 ) (101,591 ) Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities 21,704 53,927 Business acquisition (10,400 ) (10,400 ) Other investing activities, net (5,685 ) 6,713 Net cash used in investing activities (171,743 ) (124,132 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of notes payable (4,856 ) (836,893 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 2,869,000 — Repayments under revolving credit facility (2,869,000 ) — Financial Services borrowings (repayments), net (39,412 ) 214,302 Debt issuance costs (11,167 ) — Proceeds from liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned 58,729 — Payments related to consolidated inventory not owned (5,915 ) — Stock option exercises — 11 Share repurchases (1,074,673 ) (897,303 ) Cash paid for shares withheld for taxes (14,326 ) (10,842 ) Dividends paid (144,115 ) (147,834 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,235,735 ) (1,678,559 ) Net decrease (739,012 ) (798,670 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,833,565 2,632,235 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,094,553 $ 1,833,565 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Interest paid (capitalized), net $ 1,797 $ 10,856 Income taxes paid, net $ 641,948 $ 457,406

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 HOMEBUILDING: Home sale revenues $ 5,053,771 $ 4,220,441 $ 15,774,135 $ 13,376,812 Land sale and other revenues 45,518 37,217 143,144 160,538 Total Homebuilding revenues 5,099,289 4,257,658 15,917,279 13,537,350 Home sale cost of revenues (3,595,868 ) (3,087,757 ) (11,093,895 ) (9,841,961 ) Land sale cost of revenues (29,936 ) (30,699 ) (119,906 ) (134,013 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (350,831 ) (344,220 ) (1,381,222 ) (1,208,698 ) Loss on debt retirement — — — (61,469 ) Other income (expense), net 17,112 5,660 (14,928 ) (3,081 ) Income before income taxes $ 1,139,766 $ 800,642 $ 3,307,328 $ 2,288,128 FINANCIAL SERVICES: Income before income taxes $ 24,049 $ 55,275 $ 132,230 $ 221,717 CONSOLIDATED: Income before income taxes $ 1,163,815 $ 855,917 $ 3,439,558 $ 2,509,845

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data, continued ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Home sale revenues $ 5,053,771 $ 4,220,441 $ 15,774,135 $ 13,376,812 Closings - units Northeast 588 677 1,614 1,963 Southeast 1,699 1,449 5,105 4,956 Florida 2,088 2,026 6,928 6,640 Midwest 1,400 1,393 4,579 4,397 Texas 1,568 1,597 5,692 5,617 West 1,505 1,469 5,193 5,321 8,848 8,611 29,111 28,894 Average selling price $ 571 $ 490 $ 542 $ 463 Net new orders - units Northeast 254 347 1,300 1,798 Southeast 819 1,082 4,535 5,092 Florida 1,241 1,965 6,139 8,416 Midwest 581 950 3,241 4,886 Texas 664 1,195 4,382 5,663 West 405 1,230 3,680 5,884 3,964 6,769 23,277 31,739 Net new orders - dollars $ 2,146,813 $ 3,773,638 $ 13,589,392 $ 16,442,441 December 31, 2022 2021 Unit backlog Northeast 474 788 Southeast 1,906 2,476 Florida 4,641 5,430 Midwest 1,350 2,688 Texas 1,789 3,099 West 2,009 3,522 12,169 18,003 Dollars in backlog $ 7,674,068 $ 9,858,811

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data, continued ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS: Origination volume 5,192 6,131 18,186 21,213 Origination principal $ 2,095,529 $ 2,267,195 $ 7,105,486 $ 7,454,108 Capture rate 74.8 % 85.0 % 77.6 % 85.8 %

Supplemental Data ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest in inventory, beginning of period $ 143,669 $ 175,243 $ 160,756 $ 193,409 Interest capitalized 33,894 31,571 130,051 129,380 Interest expensed (40,301 ) (46,058 ) (153,545 ) (162,033 ) Interest in inventory, end of period $ 137,262 $ 160,756 $ 137,262 $ 160,756

PulteGroup, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

This report contains information about our operating results reflecting certain adjustments, including net income, diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), operating margin, and debt-to-capital ratio. These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe that reflecting these adjustments provides investors relevant and useful information for evaluating the comparability of financial information presented and comparing our profitability and liquidity to other companies in the homebuilding industry. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry report similar information, the methods used may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate these measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing our measures to those of such other companies.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures that management believes to be most directly comparable ($000's omitted):

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended December 31, Results of Operations Classification 2022 2021 Net income, as reported $ 882,231 $ 663,264 Adjustments to income before income taxes: Write-offs of pre-acquisition costs Other income (expense) 31,083 * Gain on sale of property at an unconsolidated entity Other income (expense) (49,099 ) — Insurance-related adjustments SG&A (65,083 ) (22,647 ) Income tax effect of the above items Income tax expense 20,418 5,524 Income tax adjustments Income tax expense 12,332 (8,832 ) Adjusted net income $ 831,882 $ 637,309 EPS (diluted), as reported $ 3.85 $ 2.61 Adjusted EPS (diluted) $ 3.63 $ 2.51 *Item not meaningful for the period presented

Operating Margin Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Home sale revenues $ 5,053,771 $ 4,220,441 Gross margin (a) $ 1,457,903 28.8 % $ 1,132,684 26.8 % SG&A, as reported $ 350,831 6.9 % $ 344,220 8.2 % Insurance-related adjustments 65,083 1.3 % 22,647 0.5 % Adjusted SG&A $ 415,914 8.2 % $ 366,867 8.7 % Operating margin, as reported (b) 21.9 % 18.7 % Adjusted operating margin (c) 20.6 % 18.1 % *Item not meaningful for the period presented (a) Gross margin represents home sale revenues less home sale cost of revenues (b) Operating margin represents gross margin less SG&A (c) Adjusted operating margin represents gross margin less adjusted SG&A

Debt-to-Capital Ratios December 31, 2022 2021 Notes payable $ 2,045,527 $ 2,029,043 Shareholders' equity 8,914,098 7,489,515 Total capital $ 10,959,625 $ 9,518,558 Debt-to-capital ratio 18.7 % 21.3 % Notes payable $ 2,045,527 $ 2,029,043 Less: Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,094,553 ) (1,833,565 ) Total net debt $ 950,974 $ 195,478 Shareholders' equity 8,914,098 7,489,515 Total net capital $ 9,865,072 $ 7,684,993 Net debt-to-capital ratio 9.6 % 2.5 %

