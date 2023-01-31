BrightView Acquires Island Plant Company

BrightView Holdings, Inc. BV, the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced the acquisition of Island Plant Company, LLC, a premiere resort and condominium landscaping company in Maui, Hawaii. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1986 by Thom and Beverly Foster, Island Plant Company provides landscape maintenance, installation, and design services to Maui's AOAO (Association of Apartment Owners) and resort properties located throughout West Maui, South Maui, and Upcountry. Over the years, Island Plant has installed and designed landscapes throughout Maui's resort areas, including Ka'anapali Golf Estates, Pineapple Hill, Plantation Estates, Honolua Ridge, Wailea Golf Vistas, Wailea Golf Estates, and Wailea Highlands.

Island Plant is the most recent Hawaii-based landscaping company acquisition for BrightView. In 2022, BrightView acquired SGS Hawaii and Performance Landscapes.

"As we continue to execute upon our long-term growth strategy, Hawaii's commercial landscaping business is rapidly expanding and Island Plant's expertise perfectly complements and strengthens our operations in this market," said Andrew Masterman, BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer. "Thom and Beverly's dedication and passion for landscaping is reflected in the reputation Island Plant has earned for designing, installing, and maintaining beautiful landscapes and we're pleased to welcome them and their team to the BrightView family."

"For over 35 years, Island Plant has proudly served Maui's business community. As we looked to the future, we felt merging with BrightView was the right step for Island Plant," said Thom Foster. "BrightView's culture, systems, and resources made them the best answer for our succession, our clients, and our people."

BrightView Development Services has been a licensed landscape and irrigation contractor in Hawaii since 2008. In addition to renovating the Hualalai Four Seasons in Kona following a tsunami in 2011, BrightView also restored the irrigation system for the Hilton Waikoloa Village and Resort and performed landscape architecture work at the Four Seasons Maui.

About BrightView

BrightView ((BV), the nation's largest commercial landscaper, proudly designs, creates, and maintains the best landscapes on Earth and provides the most efficient and comprehensive snow and ice removal services. With a dependable service commitment, BrightView brings brilliant landscapes to life at premier properties across the United States, including business parks and corporate offices, homeowners' associations, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, retail centers, resorts and theme parks, municipalities, golf courses, and sports venues. BrightView also serves as the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball. Through industry-leading best practices and sustainable solutions, BrightView is invested in taking care of our team members, engaging our clients, inspiring our communities, and preserving our planet. Visit www.BrightView.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

