Shawn Kilgarlin - A Lifetime of Service
Not many understand the importance of human well-being and quality of life like Shawn KilgarlinSHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not many understand how important human well-being is to the overall quality of life better than Shawn Kilgarlin. Since the early 2000s, in conjunction with her husband, Ron Kilgarlin, she has been steadfast in her dedication towards helping others in multiple ways: here on this earth through her rapid testing organization American Screening Corporation, as well as spiritually through her published books.
Early life and introduction to service
At Southeastern Louisiana University, she first found her gift for unceasing charity and a willingness to help others in need. As a Microbiology chemistry major, she had the opportunity to explore and dig further into her passion for helping people through medical means. As this is one of the most direct ways individuals can help people, it is no surprise that she found her passion for researching the different aspects of microbiological phenomena in an effort to save lives down the line.
Marketing excellence meets a passion for medicine.
After graduating from college in 1996, Shawn Kilgarlin found a new skill set that would fit alongside her willingness to help people directly. She realized that she was a phenomenal writer and began working on the marketing materials that would later be used as some of the first marketing materials for the organizations that she would go on to build with her husband, Ron Kilgarin. Thanks to her passion for personal care, her messaging could be shared with millions around the world and contribute to the well-being of millions more that needed healing.
An unceasing devotion to saving lives
During the COVID-19 pandemic, everything she had been preparing for her entire life was going to be put into action. It was, and, as a result, she got the right help for the people in need to save their lives. Using her special ability to craft incredible messages and dedication to helping others, American Screening Corporation managed to help millions of people remain safe during the pandemic and protect their loved ones.
Continuing the journey
To this day, she devotes much of her time to practices that sustain people's highest quality of life and reduce their stress on a day-to-day basis. She manages this through her writings that remind readers of the power of God’s healing and what faith can instill in the individual. Her book "God's Love Letters, Overcoming Adversity" is a phenomenal success and has helped people all over the world find peace away from the daily wear and tear of everyday life. Whether the individual is already successful or struggling with substance abuse issues, her words have helped.
The future is bright.
As the organization she and her husband have built continues to expand, she hopes that she can help even more people in other parts of the world that truly need help. From South America to Asia and everywhere else in between, Shawn Kilgarlin hopes she can positively impact more lives through a powerful combination of stress relief and faith.
Welcome to ASC!