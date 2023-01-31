Aircraft Carpets Market Revenue to $652+ Million by 2028- Rise with Steller CAGR 7+% | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The aircraft carpets market is expected to grow from US$ 386.46 million in 2022 to US$ 652.38 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Aircraft Carpets Market Size, Revenue, Demand, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Material Type (Nylon, Wool, Polyamide, and Others), Application (Commercial Aircraft, Defense/Military Aircraft, Helicopters, and Others), and Geography” The rising demand for commercial flights and the increasing need to ensure safety of passengers drive the aircraft carpets market growth.





Download Sample PDF Brochure of Aircraft Carpets Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at

: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013028/





Global Aircraft Carpets Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 386.46 million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 652.38 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Material Type, Application, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development Global Aircraft Carpets Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00013028/

The rise in interior design requests for private and commercial aircraft, luxury charters, and business jets has increased in the past few years owing to increased air travel and private jet ownership. The interior design of aircraft leads to demand for various materials, such as aircraft carpets, chair, cushion, tableware, light, and insulations. Aircraft carpet is a floor covering, made from wool, nylon, polyamide, combination materials or other textile materials, designed especially for various type of aircraft. Aircraft carpet improves aesthetics while also absorbing noise and dampening vibration. The inclination of customers toward safety, comfort, and custom design is expected to boost the demand for aircraft carpets.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00013028/





Aircraft Carpets: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The key players operating in the global carbon nanotubes market include SCS Interiors, B.I.C. Carpets, Lantal Textiles AG, Spectra Interior Products, Industrial Neotex SA, Aircraft Interior Products Inc., Tarkett, Botany Weaving, Luxia Innovation, and Vandana Carpets. Players operating in the aircraft carpets market are focusing on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. Also, players are focusing on strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and expansion to remain competitive in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Aircraft Carpets Market

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered the status of the aviation sector and negatively impacted the growth of the aircraft carpets market. The government restrictions on domestic and international flights and reduction in air passenger traffic led to economic devastation in the aircraft market. Therefore, lockdowns imposed by the government globally, led to adverse effect on revenue generation and cash flow of airlines. The implementation of measures to combat the spread of the virus aggravated the situation and impacted the growth of several industrial sectors. The significant decline in several industrial sectors has severely impacted the number for commercial passenger flights. This resulted in the reduction of demand for several aircraft materials such as cushion, belts, carpets, and seat upholstery. Moreover, the demand for aircraft carpets was negatively affected due to the shortage of labor and reduced operational activities.

By the end of 2021, the governments of several countries began to lift restrictions for the revival of economies. This accelerated the performance of economies, facilitating trade and restoring the operations of manufacturing and service sectors. The domestic passenger aviation market recovered at greater speed compared to the international market. According to the report by Airports Council International, the rising vaccination rates and growing customer confidence in the resumption of travel in 2022 fueled the aircraft industry and related sectors.





Speak to Research Expert - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00013028





Aircraft Carpets Market: Segmental Overview

The aircraft carpets market, by material type, is segmented into nylon, wool, polyamide, and others. In 2021, the wool segment dominated the market. Wool is extensively used for production of aircraft carpets to provide premium customer experience, comfort, and durability, along with other distinct features such as dirt repellent, sustainable, and eco-friendly. These carpets are available in different textures such as loop pile, cut pile, and cut-and loop pile.

The aircraft carpets market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Asia Pacific is the hub to prominent players in aircraft carpets market focused on product development and innovation. The Asia Pacific encompasses ample opportunities for the growth of aircraft carpets market. The region has surfaced as one of the prominent markets for the utilization of aircraft carpets. The Asia Pacific market is dominated by the presence of a number of charter jet service providers such as Deer Jet Co. Ltd., Australian Corporate Jet Centers, and Executive Jets Asia Pte Ltd. The gradual increase in the number of commercial flights, along with rise in demand for private jets, is expected to boost the demand for aircraft carpets. The leading industries in the region are continuously looking forward to expanding their presence in the region. According to the 2015 report by International Air Transport Association, the air passenger traffic in Asia Pacific is projected to surpass the air passenger traffic of both Europe and North America up to at least 2034, rising to a total of 2.9 billion passengers













Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Aircraft Carpets Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013028/





Browse Adjoining Reports:

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Business Jets, Regional Aircraft); Product (Seating, Lavatory Module, Windows, Cabin Panels, Stowage Bins, Galley, Lighting); Material (Composites, Aluminum Alloy, Steel Alloy) and Geography

Aircraft Cabin Upgrade Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Interior, Cabin Connectivity, Airworthiness, Avionics, Others); Aircraft Type (Military Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft); End-user (Passenger Airlines, Cargo Jet Companies, Military) and Geography

Carpets and Rugs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Woven, Tufted, Needle-punched, Knotted, Flat weave, Others); End Use (Residential, Commercial); Material (Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene, Others) and Geography

Tufted Carpet Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Hand-made, Machine-made); Material Type (Synthetic, Wool, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Carpet Backing Material Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Primary, Secondary); Application (Hand Woven Carpets, Tufted Carpets, Needle Felt Carpets, Others); End Use (Residential , Commercial) and Geography

Carpet Spot Remover Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Form (Liquid, Powder, Others); Application (Residential, Commercial, Others) and Geography

Aircraft Floor Panel Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Aircraft Type (Wide Body Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft, and General Aviation), Material Type (Aluminum Honeycomb and Nomex Honeycomb), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and End User (Commercial and Military)

Luxury Rugs & Carpets Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Floor mats, Carpet); Application (Commercial, Residential) and Geography

Cashmere Carpet Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Woven, Hand-Knotted, Needle Felt, Others); End Use (Residential, Commercial) and Geography





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/aircraft-carpets-market