IT Analyst Firm GigaOm Recognizes Infinidat as a Leader and Outperformer, Driving Innovation in Primary Storage Solutions for Large Enterprises

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced the IT analyst firm GigaOm recognized Infinidat as a Leader and an Outperformer in primary storage for large enterprises. Infinidat is distinguished for its innovation and a software-defined storage platform approach that combines high capacity, scalability, flexible consumption models, advanced cyber storage resilience, and real world application performance. Details of Infinidat’s leadership position are available in the analyst firm’s new report: “GigaOm Radar: Primary Storage for Large Enterprises.”



“Infinidat is the most innovative enterprise storage solution provider among the eight vendors in the GigaOm Radar report on primary storage, earning our distinction along the lines of ‘Innovation’ and ‘Platform Play’ on the analyst chart,” said Eric Herzog, CMO of Infinidat. “The significant expansion of Infinidat’s solution portfolio for enterprises over the past year with the successful market launch of our next-generation solid-state array has reinforced our leadership position. What we are doing with storage-as-a-service, AIOps integration, NVMe support and cyber storage resilience - all at considerably lower CAPEX and OPEX - are game-changing for the enterprise market.”

The GigaOm Radar Report states, “Infinidat focuses on massive capacity and scalability with its rack-scale solution that can scale up to 17PB of effective storage in a single rack with InfiniBox and provide the latency as low as 35 microseconds with the InfiniBox SSA II.”

GigaOm’s analysts Max Mortillaro and Arjan Timmerman said, “Primary storage for large enterprises has changed in a transition phase characterized by the fact that flexibility, ease of use and cost no longer have to be sacrificed for high performance, availability and resiliency the way they were in past years. Today, enterprises can have it all without compromise because of the rise of hybrid solutions. There has been a shift to self-driven storage with improved automation, storage-as-a-service, better cost optimization, AI-based analytics and broader strategies combining cybersecurity and cyber storage resilience. Innovation in primary storage is injecting more agility into enterprise data infrastructures to accelerate responses and adaptation to changing business needs.”

To download the full analyst report, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

Infinidat Media Contact

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159