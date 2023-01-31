Ocugen, Inc. to Present at 2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ocugen will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held February 6-9, 2023, at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.



Dr. Musunuri and members of Ocugen’s executive team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies, showcasing the Company’s business and clinical development strategy, recent corporate achievements, and anticipated milestones.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Date: Monday, February 6, 2023

Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Winter Garden Room, 6th Floor, Marriott Marquis, New York City

Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference

Conference attendees that would like to schedule a meeting with the Ocugen leadership team are encouraged to register through the BIO CEO attendee portal.

