Reviv3 Signs New Poland Distribution Partnership Agreement with JAMMAS for AXIL Hearing Protection Products

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviv3 Procare Company (“Reviv3” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVIV) today announced it has entered into an initial distribution agreement with JAMMAS sp. z o. o. (“JAMMAS”) for distribution and sales of AXIL hearing protection and performance hearing products.



JAMMAS distributes tactical equipment, law enforcement, military and outdoor accessories throughout its distribution network in Poland. JAMMAS will be offering AXIL hearing protection products, including GS Extreme 2.0®, GS Digital®, Trackr™ BLU, and Trackr™ Passive, providing advanced hearing enhancement and protection solutions for a wide range of applications. Under the terms of the initial distribution agreement, JAMMAS is now solely responsible for all marketing, sales, and client support of AXIL products in Poland.

Weston Harris, AXIL Director of Innovation, stated, “We are very pleased to announce our new partnership with JAMMAS as we extend and improve our product availability and support in high-potential domestic and international markets. This agreement is a significant step in our long-term strategic market expansion plan for our existing product offerings and new products we expect to introduce in the future.”

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB: RVIV) is an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company. The Company is a direct-to-consumer marketer of premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand and hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs and ear buds, under the brand AXIL - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at www.reviv3.com and, for the AXIL brand, visit www.goaxil.com .

