Coveo Again Named a Champion in Enterprise Search Data Quadrant in 2023 SoftwareReviews Report

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo (TSX:CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising within digital experiences, announced it has been recognized as a champion in the 2023 Enterprise Search Data Quadrant from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. The data in the report is collected from real end users, providing a comprehensive evaluation of popular products in the Enterprise Search market to create a holistic, unbiased view that helps prospective purchasers make better decisions.



For a consecutive year, SoftwareReviews named Coveo the leader after achieving a 8.9 composite satisfaction score, which averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend. Coveo also received the highest Net Emotional Footprint score of +95, which measures user emotional response ratings of the vendor in categories such as trustworthiness, respectfulness, and fairness. Coveo also ranked the highest in Overall Vendor Capability Satisfaction (82%), Overall Product Feature Satisfaction (87%), and most likely to recommend (91%).

The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant evaluates and ranks products based on feedback from IT and business professionals. The placement of a software provider in the Data Quadrant indicates its relative ranking as well as its categorization. The data published is collected from real end users and meticulously verified.

“We’re honored to be recognized for the second time as a champion in the 2023 Enterprise Search market, earning the highest position in the Data Quadrant,” said Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO at Coveo. “What sets this report out from other analyst reports is that it is based on objective feedback from real customers. This is a testament to our dedication to customer success, and delivering business value and strong ROI for our customers. We’re incredibly humbled to receive such positive feedback. Thank you to all involved.”

Download the 2023 Info-Tech Enterprise Search Data Quadrant Report from SoftwareReviews.

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About Coveo Solutions

We believe that relevance is critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy and to serve people the way they expect while ensuring optimal business performance, and that applied AI is an imperative to achieve these goals.

Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform that injects search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising intelligence into digital experiences such as commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Coveo’s platform is cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless, and can easily integrate into almost any digital experience. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible financial value to our customers by helping to drive improvements in conversion, revenue, and margins, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Our AI platform powers digital experience relevance for many of the world’s most innovative brands, serving millions of people and billions of interactions, and is supported by a large network of global systems integrators and implementation partners. Coveo is a Salesforce ISV Partner, a Global SAP CX Partner, and an Adobe Accelerate Exchange Partner.

