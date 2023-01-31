Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,957 in the last 365 days.

Aqua Security Named as Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm Radar Report for Container Security

Earning the highest rank in innovation, the report validates Aqua’s leadership in cloud native security and CNAPPs

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security, the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today announced that it ranked as an Outperformer and Leader in innovation in the GigaOm Radar for Container Security. The report highlights key vendors in container security, defines criteria for evaluating solutions and validates that Aqua is the leader and innovator in cloud native security. 

GigaOm analysts evaluated 11 vendors, and according to the report, the Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform ranked the highest in innovation. The report notes that “the depth of integration among the services, along with the breadth of container security-specific functionality, is a strength for this platform, and few competitors are as zeroed in and as comprehensive.”

According to GigaOm: “The Aqua Platform’s implementation is well done. Most customers will find the product zeroes in on all the right things to lock down the container environment. If it is a likely need in the average enterprise’s container security or compliance strategy, Aqua supports it.”

“Aqua is the pioneer in container security and has led the evolving cloud native security market since its inception in 2015,” said Rani Osnat, SVP Strategy at Aqua. “Container security is a key ingredient of the Aqua Platform and its ability to stop attacks on cloud native applications and infrastructure. This report showcases our team’s innovation in securing container-based applications from development to production and highlights the differentiated capabilities that set us apart from competitors and deliver the most value to customers.”

The infrastructure surrounding containers is complex on many levels. Aqua’s integrated platform offers full lifecycle container security protection and groundbreaking Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM). Its hallmark capabilities reduce risk and prove compliance of containerized applications, harden Kubernetes clusters, mitigate attacks and protect containers across all platforms and formats.

This award comes on the heels of several other innovation accolades. Aqua Security was recently named Best Cloud Native Security Solution by Techstrong; “Top Innovation Leader” in the Frost & Sullivan Global Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform Report; a leader in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Vulnerability Management; and CyberSecurity Company of the Year.

Learn more about Aqua’s award-winning Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) in GigaOm’s Radar Report for Container Security.

About Aqua Security
Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer and largest pure-play cloud native security company, Aqua helps customers unlock innovation and build the future of their business. The Aqua Platform is the industry's most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), prioritizing risk and automating prevention, detection and response across the lifecycle. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com/.
  
Contact:
Jennifer Tanner
Look Left Marketing
aqua@lookleftmarketing.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Aqua Security Named as Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm Radar Report for Container Security

Distribution channels: Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.