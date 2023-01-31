Aqua Security Named as Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm Radar Report for Container Security

Earning the highest rank in innovation, the report validates Aqua’s leadership in cloud native security and CNAPPs

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security, the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today announced that it ranked as an Outperformer and Leader in innovation in the GigaOm Radar for Container Security. The report highlights key vendors in container security, defines criteria for evaluating solutions and validates that Aqua is the leader and innovator in cloud native security.



GigaOm analysts evaluated 11 vendors, and according to the report, the Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform ranked the highest in innovation. The report notes that “the depth of integration among the services, along with the breadth of container security-specific functionality, is a strength for this platform, and few competitors are as zeroed in and as comprehensive.”

According to GigaOm: “The Aqua Platform’s implementation is well done. Most customers will find the product zeroes in on all the right things to lock down the container environment. If it is a likely need in the average enterprise’s container security or compliance strategy, Aqua supports it.”

“Aqua is the pioneer in container security and has led the evolving cloud native security market since its inception in 2015,” said Rani Osnat, SVP Strategy at Aqua. “Container security is a key ingredient of the Aqua Platform and its ability to stop attacks on cloud native applications and infrastructure. This report showcases our team’s innovation in securing container-based applications from development to production and highlights the differentiated capabilities that set us apart from competitors and deliver the most value to customers.”

The infrastructure surrounding containers is complex on many levels. Aqua’s integrated platform offers full lifecycle container security protection and groundbreaking Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM). Its hallmark capabilities reduce risk and prove compliance of containerized applications, harden Kubernetes clusters, mitigate attacks and protect containers across all platforms and formats.

This award comes on the heels of several other innovation accolades. Aqua Security was recently named Best Cloud Native Security Solution by Techstrong; “Top Innovation Leader” in the Frost & Sullivan Global Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform Report; a leader in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Vulnerability Management; and CyberSecurity Company of the Year.

Learn more about Aqua’s award-winning Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) in GigaOm’s Radar Report for Container Security.