nuVizz Recognized in Gartner 2022 Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuVizz has been recognized in a recent Gartner® report that outlines the 21 key definitions in the Last Mile Delivery Technology (LMDT) solution space. nuVizz’s AI and ML based Delivery Management and Orchestration platform supports nineteen of the capabilities identified in the Gartner “Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions” written by analysts Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West and Nathan Lease.



Gartner defines an LMDT solution as a “specialized, customer centric transportation management solution that focuses on managing the delivery process by which a consumer and the products they order come together. These solutions provide capabilities for routing deliveries to consumer homes, with some solutions extending the delivery service capabilities offered to support options like store, curbside and locker box pickup as well as return options.”

Further, the report notes that “the global last-mile delivery market size was valued at $40.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $123.7 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.21% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030), with the Asia/Pacific region the leader in market share, accounting for 64% of the total e-commerce spending in 2021”.

nuVizz CEO, Gururaj Rao added, “Last mile delivery operations are getting more complex by the day and technology is starting to play a key role for businesses involved in last mile deliveries to retain their margins while ensuring end customer satisfaction. At nuVizz, we have built a platform from ground up that provides flexibility to support various flavors of last mile delivery operations be it white glove , food , pharma , retail , lab sample collection and more. Our platform supports last mile operations all the way from order capture, planning, delivery execution, live tracking to customer feedback and returns processing.”

Within the customer experience capabilities, the nuVizz solution exceeds the expectation of all the capabilities identified by the guide for customer experience capabilities.

Disclaimer

About nuVizz

nuVizz lights the way to better delivery and transportation logistics. From the first mile to the last mile-and everything in between – we’re trailblazers in supply chain optimization and digitization. Infinitely flexible, the nuVizz SaaS platform drives visibility, control, cost savings, and a better customer experience across the fulfillment lifecycle.

Our single-minded mission: simple, sustainable transportation solutions for every business on the planet. Go further, grow faster. For more information, visit nuvizz.com.