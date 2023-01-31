Submit Release
Eduniversal Ranks Georgia State’s Health Administration, Hospitality, and International Business Programs Among Nation’s Best

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three master’s programs offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business are among the best in their fields, according to Eduniversal, a Paris-based rankings agency specializing in higher education. 

  • Robinson’s dual-degree MBA/Master of Health Administration (MBA/MHA) is 13th among all U.S. programs, 9th among public university programs, and the only Georgia program on the list. It is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Management Education. 

  • Georgia State’s Master of International Business (MIB) is 16th among all U.S. programs and 11th among public university programs. Students can choose specialty tracks in global supply chain and logistics, or entrepreneurship and innovation. 

