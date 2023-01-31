Global Radiation Hardened Electronics Industry Size is Anticipated to Gain $1.8 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0%

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiation Hardened Electronics Industry by Component (Mixed Signal ICs, Processors & Controllers, Memory, Power Management), Manufacturing Techniques (RHBD, RHBP), Product Type, Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", Rising intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) activities across the globe, and technology advancements in multicore processors used for military and space-grade applications are the major drivers for the radiation hardened electronics market.

“Radiation hardened electronics market in North America is expected to maintain the highest share during 2022-2027”

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the radiation hardened electronics market throughout the forecast period. Growth is attributed to the large presence of leading companies such as Honeywell Aerospace & Defense (US), Microchip Technology (US), and Xilinx, Inc. (US) and renowned space research institutes such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Florida Space Research Institute (FSRI), and Keck Institute for Space Studies (KISS).

Most of the radiation-hardened components are supplied by the US to several parts of the world. Despite the stagnant economic growth and DoD budget costs, the demand for radiation-hardened electronics products is expected to continue to be high owing to various space missions and military operations being conducted in the region. For instance, in April 2022, ROCKET LAB USA deployed two satellites in orbit for BlackSky (US), a real-time geospatial intelligence company. These two new satellites combine 112 satellites launched by ROCKET LAB USA in space.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 1.5 Billion Projected Market Size USD 1.8 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.0% Market size available for years 2022–2027 On Demand Data Available 2030 Report Coverage Revenue Impact Forecast,

Major Company Ranking,

Competitive Landscape,

Growth Factors,

Trends. Segments covered Component,

Manufacturing Techniques,

Product Type,

Application and

Region. Geographies covered North America (NA)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Europe (EU)

Rest of World (ROW) Companies covered Microchip Technology Inc. (US),

BAE Systems (UK),

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan),

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),

Xilinx, Inc. (US),

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US),

Honeywell International Inc. (US),

Teledyne Technologies Inc. (US), and

TTM Technologies, Inc. (US) Key Market Driver Increasing demand for radiation-hardened electronics in commercial satellites Largest Growing Region Asia Pacific (APAC) Largest Market Share Segment Power Management Component Segment Highest CAGR Segment RHBD Accounts Segment

“Browse in-depth TOC on " Radiation Hardened Electronics Market Trend"

152 – Tables

62 – Figures

250 – Pages

BAE Systems develops and provides advanced high-reliability radiation-hardened electronics at the component, card, and unit levels. The products offered for the commercial and military electronics markets include flight and engine controls, electronic warfare and night vision systems, surveillance and reconnaissance sensors, mobile networked-communication equipment, systems integration, space systems, and environment-friendly energy management systems. The company offers RF systems, synthetic aperture radar processing, antenna design, mapping software, and radiation-hardened electronics to enhance the command, communicate, and control functionalities for spacecraft. The company offers a wide range of radiation-hardened electronics for spacecraft and satellites such as multicore single board computers, memories, FPGAs, and ASICs.

Microchip Technology Inc. has a broad portfolio of radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant space products including FPGAs, ASICs, power management, memory, microprocessors & microcontrollers, communication interfaces, diodes, transistors, mixed signal ICs, frequency and timing solutions, RF components, custom semiconductor packaging, and integrated power distribution systems. The company majorly focuses on research & development activities to accelerate its product offerings for new industry verticals. In 2021, Microchip Technology Inc. invested approximately 15% of its revenue in R&D activities. The company is also innovating upon its product portfolio and expanding its market through product launches to maintain its leading position in the market. It has a wide geographic reach, with sales and distribution channels in North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Which region is expected to adopt radiation hardened electronics at a fast rate?

Asia Pacific is considered a major manufacturing hub in the world and is expected to provide ample growth opportunities to the radiation hardened electronics market in this region. Due to cutting-edge technological manufacturing abilities and improving economic conditions in China, India, and Japan, the region is expected to witness high growth in the coming years.

Radiation Hardened Electronics Market Dynamics

Driver: Increasing demand for radiation-hardened electronics in commercial satellites

Increasing demand for affordable satellite communication for various applications such as agriculture surveillance, television content and cell phone connectivity, and military surveillance and monitoring is accelerating the demand for small satellites. These commercial satellites are often launched in geosynchronous orbits for optimal coverage and exhibit a life span of 15–20 years. The increasing number of communication satellites in the earth’s orbit has increased the demand for radiation-hardened electronics systems. The New Space entrepreneurs, including OneWeb, SpaceX, Amazon, and Telesat, are planning to launch a mega constellation of thousands of low earth orbit satellites in the next few years, to enhance the global connectivity network. In July 2020, Amazon was granted an approval by the US Federal Communications Commissions (FCC) to launch and operate its internet constellation of 3,236 satellites. Developing countries, such as India and China, are also taking initiatives to launch communication satellites. For example, the advanced communication satellites CMS-01, GSAT-10, and APSTAR-7 launched by India and China were among the successful high-power communication and broadcasting satellites the countries have launched till date, with a design life of 15 years. In November 2021, China launched its new ChinaSat 1D communication satellite for transmitting internet, telephone, and radio signals.

Restraint: Difficulties in creating real testing environment

One of the restraints associated with these radiation-hardened components is the creation of a testing environment that can actually represent the space, a nuclear war, or the defense environment. It is highly expensive to construct a radiation-hardened electronics test lab, and it requires highly qualified professionals to carry out such tests so that the radiation-hardened electronic components are manufactured according to the set industry standards. The testing of radiation effect and shielding can be performed using various approaches depending on the application requirement. Testing facilities are using radioactive sources, such as Cobalt 60, and other testing methods, including total ionizing dose (TID), enhanced low dose rate effects (ELDRS), neutron and proton displacement damage, and single event effects. The testing of radiation-hardened electronics is expensive, as these electronic components are exposed to high-energy ions as presented in the real application environment.

Opportunity: Increasing space missions globally

The increasing number of space missions worldwide is accelerating the demand for advanced radiation-hardened components, new configuration and design techniques, and software models to improve the radiation tolerance of electronic components. The US was the first country to work very closely with many space associations and show interest in undertaking initiatives to enter space. Its manufacturing abilities and testing infrastructure, along with a qualified workforce, make it easier for the country to perform these activities. The country is highly inclined toward the expansion of its commercial spacecraft industry and space tourism. In April 2022, NASA and SpaceX have launched their Crew-4 mission with all civilian crew to conduct research in microgravity aboard the space station and open up access for more people in space.

Challenge: Customized requirements from high-end consumers

Space agencies are opting for custom radiation-hardened products with high integration, efficiency, and compact features. The companies are enveloping several innovations, which requires significant amount of time, money, and R&D are involved in the process. Also, the manufacturers need to change their design technique depending on the customized need of the end user which results in long development cycles of radiation-hardened components. Moreover, a lack of available lab time for the certification of radiation-hardened chipset is further expected to affect the supply for customized product lines.

