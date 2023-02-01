Storyoom AI tool finds significant room for improvement in the way forms talk about sustainability & ESG

From noise to impact, a Storyroom report in sustainability communications

Firms are not having the conversation that consumers want to have.

Unsurprisingly we found that many firms lack differentiation in this topic as they shy away from the tougher topics that audiences expect firms to engage with.” — Mark Seall

UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storyroom, an AI driven digital analytics company has released a new report assessing the effectiveness of sustainability / ESG communication and marketing messaging at leading global firms.

Unsurprisingly we found that most firms lack differentiation in this topic as they shy away from the tougher topics that audiences expect firms to engage with. Our full report provides a detailed analysis and breakdown, and we share some further insights below

Highlights of the findings include:

* That the overall conversation has evolved significantly during the past year as events and public focus have shifted

* That best practice firms are not differentiated in their content output, and tend to cover the “safe space” topics

* That the conversation landscape can be broken down in to the low engagement zone, the “safe space” (where most firms engage), and the high impact space where demand and engagement is strongest

* That high impact topics tend to cover the more political or societal issues which many firms may wish to avoid, yet there are still topic areas that are safe yet rewarding

* That there are big opportunities in linking sustainability to concrete customer demands and in narrowing and prioritizing the topic space

* That there is a significant opportunity for firms to increase trust and cover this topic in a more engaging way

Storyroom is a venture backed AI driven data analytics company. Our “digital twin for brands” enables firms to quickly and effectively understand how their brand interacts with today’s fast moving communication environment and provide unique insights and actionable recommendations to improve marketing and communications effectiveness.

This technology can be applied in any industry and to any topic to provide fast and reliable insights at a level previously not possible.

We are happy to explain further!