St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fugitive from Justice and Violation of Conditions

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4000786

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: January 30, 2023 at approximately 1546 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 113 in West Fairlee

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice and Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jesse Pease

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Fairlee, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 30, 2023 at approximately 1546 hours, Troopers were patrolling Vermont Route 113 in West Fairlee when they observed Jesse Pease (41) at a residence he had conditions to not be at. Troopers placed Pease under arrest for the violation of conditions and also learned that he had a warrant out of Vermont and a warrant out of Massachusetts, which was extraditable. Troopers transported Pease to the Bradford State Police Barracks for processing. The court was contacted and ordered that Pease be held on the Massachusetts Warrant. Pease was lodged at the North East Regional Correctional Complex.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 31, 2023 at 1300 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED