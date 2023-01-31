Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,936 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fugitive from Justice and Violation of Conditions

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4000786

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: January 30, 2023 at approximately 1546 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 113 in West Fairlee

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice and Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jesse Pease                                              

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Fairlee, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On January 30, 2023 at approximately 1546 hours, Troopers were patrolling Vermont Route 113 in West Fairlee when they observed Jesse Pease (41) at a residence he had conditions to not be at. Troopers placed Pease under arrest for the violation of conditions and also learned that he had a warrant out of Vermont and a warrant out of Massachusetts, which was extraditable. Troopers transported Pease to the Bradford State Police Barracks for processing. The court was contacted and ordered that Pease be held on the Massachusetts Warrant. Pease was lodged at the North East Regional Correctional Complex.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 31, 2023 at 1300 hours       

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:     NERCC

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fugitive from Justice and Violation of Conditions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.