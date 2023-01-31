St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fugitive from Justice and Violation of Conditions
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4000786
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: January 30, 2023 at approximately 1546 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 113 in West Fairlee
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jesse Pease
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Fairlee, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 30, 2023 at approximately 1546 hours, Troopers were patrolling Vermont Route 113 in West Fairlee when they observed Jesse Pease (41) at a residence he had conditions to not be at. Troopers placed Pease under arrest for the violation of conditions and also learned that he had a warrant out of Vermont and a warrant out of Massachusetts, which was extraditable. Troopers transported Pease to the Bradford State Police Barracks for processing. The court was contacted and ordered that Pease be held on the Massachusetts Warrant. Pease was lodged at the North East Regional Correctional Complex.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: January 31, 2023 at 1300 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED