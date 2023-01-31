Vibration Sensors Market : Opportunities and Challenges in a Rapidly Evolving Industry

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is a key factor driving vibration sensors market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 5.30 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – Increasing shift towards predictive maintenance ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Vibration Sensors market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Vibration Sensors market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline

The global vibration sensors market size was USD 5.30 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) with growing implementation of vibration analysis for predictive maintenance is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Vibration Sensors market along with crucial statistical data about the Vibration Sensors market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the global market report include Analog Devices, Inc., ASC GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Baker Hughes Company, TE Connectivity, Hansford Sensors, OMRON Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., NXP Semiconductors, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, and Baumer.

Highlights from the Report

The accelerometers segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Various benefits, such as optimization, cost-effective, and increased dependability of automobile systems along with rapid growth of the automotive industry, significant investments by prominent market participants, and rising manufacturing capabilities, are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The piezoresistive segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Provision of compact, lightweight, high sensitivity, and highly acceleration resistant, in addition to enabling measurements over wide frequency range covering down from ultra-low up to high frequency, are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of this segment

The automotive segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Growing concerns for automotive safety among consumers is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Vibration Sensors industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global vibration sensors market based on type, technology, end-use, and region:

· Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Accelerometers

Velocity sensors

Proximity sensors

Displacement sensors

Others

· Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Strain gauge

Piezoresistive

Variable capacitance

Hand probe

Tri-axial

Optical

Others

· End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automobile

Healthcare

Consumer electronics

Aerospace & defense

Oil & gas

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Vibration Sensors Market Size Worth USD 9.83 Billion in 2030