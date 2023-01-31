OverActive Media Locks In NA VALORANT Challengers League Spot

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) (“OverActive” or the “Company”), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans, announced its entry into the NA VALORANT Challengers League, operating across Canada and the United States. The Company signed a promising roster of players in Q4 2022 who most recently finished top four out of more than 250 teams at the NA VALORANT Open Qualifier which took place in early January. The top four teams at the Open Qualifier secured a spot in the NA VALORANT Challengers League. MAD Lions VALORANT, formerly known as Dark Ratio, joins other prominent organizations in the League including TSM, Faze Clan, and G2 Esports.



The MAD Lions VALORANT roster consists of Adam “Ange” Milian, Justin “Trick” Sears, Taylor “drone” Johnson, Anthony “ZexRow” Colandro, William “Will” Cheng and Head Coach Jornen “MoonChopper” Nishiyama. Two players are originally from Canada and three are American.

“We’re thrilled to join this exclusive group of talented players and notable organizations for the NA League’s inaugural season,” said Adam Adamou, Chief Strategy Officer, OverActive Media. “VALORANT is today’s fastest-growing esport1 and we’re proud to have made it through the competition.”

Originally launched in June 2020 by Riot Games (creators of League of Legends), VALORANT reached 14 million monthly active PC players and half a billion games played in its first year2. Last year Riot Games announced the introduction of international and domestic leagues, in addition to this new competitive game mode for aspiring pro players, both set to launch in 2023.

“VALORANT is the perfect addition to our existing esports teams and we’re excited to help bring the League to the Canadian marketplace,” said Alyson Walker, Chief Commercial Officer, OverActive Media. “We’re confident expanding into VALORANT will drive significant viewership while creating opportunities to engage with a new community of fans.”

The first split of the year kicks off on February 1 and runs through to March 17, 2023, with matches broadcast on Twitch at VALORANT_NorthAmerica - https://www.twitch.tv/valorant_northamerica. Follow MAD Lions on Twitter at MADLions_EN for the latest news and updates.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues including (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, and (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also leads OAM Live, an events arm that produces both live and online events.

