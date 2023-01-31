BOARD MEMBER STÉPHANIE FLORA CAPDEVILLE IS FIRST IN FRANCE AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Stéphanie is doing incredible work focused on sustainable economic development – a global need that is only just being addressed. We hope her influence continues to grow.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Stéphanie Flora Capdeville of Montpellier, Occitanie, in France. She is the first in France to earn this distinction.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Stéphanie Flora Capdeville is a sustainable finance expert who serves as a member of the board of directors on the Green for Growth Fund in Luxembourg – a public-private partnership impact investment fund channeling financing to businesses and households and through direct investments that promote sustainable economic growth. She has a robust background in capital markets derivatives beginning with Soc Gen in the 1990s. She was a leader in the early stages of sustainable investment in Europe through SAM Sustainable Asset Management / Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes / Robeco and Triodos Bank. As Africa Regional Advisor at the UN – Green Climate Fund, she served as an advisor to key institutions across Sub-Saharan Africa, including the Development Bank of Central Africa BDEAC, the National Sustainable Development Fund FNDS of Mozambique, the Fiduciary Agency of Sao Tomé e Principe Ministry of Finance AFAP, United Cities and Local Governments of Africa CGLU and Common Market of Eastern and Southern Africa COMESA in defining their green finance strategy. Stéphanie holds an MBA from Ecole Supérieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales, France.
"Stéphanie is doing incredible work focused on sustainable economic development – a global need that is only just being addressed," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "With her embrace of risk governance and board leadership, we hope her influence continues to grow, and we are proud to have her join our alumni network," he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"I highly recommend the DCRO Risk Governance course for non-executive directors. It is very well-conceived and easy to insert into our busy agendas," said Ms. Capdeville. "After completing it, I feel even more robust when addressing the challenges of the poly-crises we face, turning them into positive opportunities," she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – Learning to embrace risk. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation and the Certificate in Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
