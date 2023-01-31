Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Projected to Hit USD 800 Million by 2025, at a 5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Upright, Canister, Backpack), Mode of Operation (Electric and Pneumatic), Application (Medium Duty, Heavy Duty and Explosion Proof), System Type (Portable and Stationary), End-Use (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Metal Working, Construction, Automotive and others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, US, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Information by Product Type, End-Use, Region, System Type, Mode of Operation, and Application—Forecast till 2030”, the global market for industrial vacuum cleaners is predicted to thrive considerably during the assessment period from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy growth rate of approximately 5%. The reports further predict the market to attain a valuation of around USD 800 Million by the end of 2025.

Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview:

Industrial vacuum cleaners are engineered to perform heavy cleaning operations and vacuum small and large quantities of wet & dry waste, with a rapid-emptying mechanism for the waste container. Industrial vacuum cleaners being easy, quiet, and powerful to handle, are believed to be the main features for sucking in solids, liquids, and dust across chemicals, foundries, textiles, workshops, cement plants, and other industries. Industrial vacuum cleaners are considered helpful in places where no dust emissions are enabled, like areas with dust-sensitive machinery, laboratories, and clean room facilities. A single-phase vacuum cleaner is preferred for intermittent vacuums. However, three-phase vacuum cleaners are utilized to continuously vacuum heavier dirt to lower work times, where higher power is needed. The global market for industrial vacuum cleaners has demonstrated massive development in recent years. The major aspect supporting the market's growth is the stringent regulations related to health, safety, and hygiene in several industry sectors across the globe. Furthermore, the growing adoption of technological vacuuming solutions substituting manual cleaning options is also likely to influence the performance of the market over the assessment era. Moreover, the escalating demand for high-performance vacuum cleaners is also predicted to boost the market performance over the assessment years.

Competitive Analysis

The catalog for the leading participants across the global market for industrial vacuum cleaners includes players such as:

Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG(Germany)

Ghibli & Wirbel SpA (Italy)

American Vacuum Company (US)

Tiger-Vac International Inc. (Canada)

Goodway Technologies Corp. (US)

NUMATIC INTERNATIONAL LTD (UK)

Wieland Lufttechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Nilfisk Group (Denmark)

Vac-U-Max (US)

Among others.



Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The escalating demand for industrial vacuum cleaners across several end-use sectors in developing nations is anticipated to offer massive opportunities to global players, which is also predicted to catalyze market performance. Industrial vacuum cleaner producers are mainly ascribed to the consumer requirements for compact, cost-effective, and efficient devices through a decrease in noise levels, number & weight of components, better suction through increased motor power, and power consumption.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 2025: USD 800 million



2030: Significant value in USD CAGR during 2022-2030 5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities North America holds the largest industrial vacuum cleaner market share Key Market Drivers Stringent regulations related to health, safety, and hygiene in various industries



Adoption of technological vacuuming solutions replacing manual cleaning options



Demand for high-performance vacuum cleaners



Market Restraints

On the other hand, several aspects may harm the development of the market. The restricting aspects include the unavailability of spare parts and the limited access to certain locations, which is cumbersome.

Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the dry segment is anticipated to ensure the top spot across the global market for industrial vacuum cleaners over the review era. A dry vacuum cleaner is different from conventional ones as it operates on the principle of 'cyclonic separation. The primary parameter for boosting demand for dry Industrial Vacuum cleaners is their ability to part materials more effectively than equivalent wet cleaners. This gives rise to lowering the industry's waste disposal cost because of the reclamation of valuable recyclable materials.

Among all the end-use sectors, the manufacturing sector is anticipated to hold the leading position across the global market for industrial vacuum cleaners over the review era. Issues such as air pollution and noise nuisance should be dealt with in the manufacturing sector.

The dust should be removed to ensure a good production environment and reduce noise for workers outside the factory. Wherein dry vacuum cleaning is widely used in machine tools, laboratories, assembly lines, workshops, and electrical control cabinets. Usually, handheld portable dry suction vacuum cleaners are used. Moreover, it has high power adjustable and ergonomic design. It can be used for transportation, blow, and suction dust and debris to accumulate waste materials such as sand, metal powder, ash, and other flammable items.



COVID-19 Impact

The global health hazard in the shape of COVID-19 has had a massive impact on most industry sectors. Considering the rapid spread of the infectious disease, several governments across the globe announced partial or complete lockdowns for quite a long time. Consequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for vehicles and travel restrictions imposed, the industrial vacuum cleaners market faced several unexpected challenges during the pandemic. On the other hand, with the rapid vaccination rates and all the global industrial operations returning to normal, the market is anticipated to experience substantial development over the forecasted timeframe. Over the forecasted era, the global market for industrial vacuum cleaners is anticipated to be propelled by the factors such as the rising unconventional field development activities and rising exploration & development activities. On the other hand, the lack of investment in the sector and the high cost of industrial vacuum cleaners are anticipated to hamper the market's performance over the coming years.

Regional Analysis

The global market for industrial vacuum cleaners is analyzed across five major regions: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



The MRFR analysis reports suggest that the North American region is predicted to secure the top spot across the global market for industrial vacuum cleaners over the assessment era. The main parameter supporting regional market development is the substantial adoption across various industries to serve stringent government regulations.

Asia-Pacific industrial vacuum cleaners market is anticipated to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years. the growth of the regional market is ascribed to the factors such as rising awareness about productivity through an efficient working environment and increasing population.

