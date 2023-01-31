Submit Release
Zai Lab Announces Participation in February Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), today announced that members of the company’s senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences in February 2023:

Guggenheim Oncology Conference
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, February 8, 2023, 3:20 p.m. EST
Location: New York        

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 8:00 a.m. EST

Citi Biotech C-Suite Fireside Chat Series
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 11:00 a.m. EST

Webcast links of the presentations will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section of Zai Lab’s website. The archived replay will be viewable after each of the events for 90 days.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States focused on bringing transformative medicines for oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders to patients in China and around the world. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations: Lina Zhang
+86 136 8257 6943
lina.zhang@zailaboratory.com

Media: Christine Drury / Xiaoyu Chen
+1 (317) 385-9227 / +86 185 0015 5011
christine.drury@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com 


