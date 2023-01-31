Zai Lab Announces Participation in February Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), today announced that members of the company’s senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences in February 2023:



Guggenheim Oncology Conference

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, February 8, 2023, 3:20 p.m. EST

Location: New York

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 8:00 a.m. EST

Citi Biotech C-Suite Fireside Chat Series

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 11:00 a.m. EST

Webcast links of the presentations will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section of Zai Lab’s website. The archived replay will be viewable after each of the events for 90 days.

