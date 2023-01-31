Submit Release
InterDigital again named one of the world’s top 100 innovators

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, has been named one of the world’s leading innovative companies for a second consecutive year in a report from Lexis Nexis.

The report, Innovation Momentum 2023: The Global Top 100, includes companies that own some of the world’s leading patent portfolios that possess what Lexis Nexis terms the “highest innovation momentum,” based on the company’s proprietary analytics. As part of its analysis, the report assesses companies’ patent portfolios not only on their impact on the innovation landscape today but also on their likely impact in the long term.

“Our inclusion in this report for a second consecutive year is another strong endorsement of our foundational innovation and the quality of our patent portfolio,” said Liren Chen, CEO and President, InterDigital. “InterDigital’s inventors are among the world’s best in developing technologies such as 5G and advanced video compression that underpin so much of the connected world around us, and which will help define next generation connected ecosystems for years to come.”

To learn more about the Top 100 and to download the “Innovation Momentum 2023: The Global Top 100” intellectual property report, visit www.lexisnexisip.com/innovation-report-2023.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ. InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Richard Lloyd
Email: richard.lloyd@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1716


