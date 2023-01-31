EU and Ukraine restart cooperation on drug and alcohol monitoring

A new phase of cooperation between the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) and Ukraine launched in January.

The new arrangement allows for cooperation in collecting, processing, summarising, and analysing information on the drug and alcohol situation at national level and will help enhance the comparability of drug data between Ukraine and the EU.

This includes exchange of expertise and of data on new psychoactive substances (NPS), as well as on the establishment of a national early warning system on drugs, and exchange of experiences on health and social responses to drug problems.

“The EMCDDA acknowledges the exceptional dedication and perseverance of its Ukrainian partners in continuing cooperation despite the country being at war since February 2022,” says a press release by the Centre.

The agreement updates and replaces the former Memorandum of Understanding between the EMCDDA and Ukraine signed in January 2010.

