Grant call for Belarusian CSOs – €20,000 per project for one year 

The European Union Delegation to Belarus invites Belarusian non-governmental organisations to take part in a grant call launched by the Embassy of Finland in Lithuania.

The call aims to support projects under the Local Cooperation Fund (LCF), Finland’s official development cooperation organisation. The FLC helps Belarusian civil society actors to carry out well-targeted projects with a clear goal and sustainable outcome in the field of human rights, democracy, and good governance.

Priority areas for projects in Belarus in 2023 are ensuring the rights and livelihoods of people with disabilities and empowering women.

The Embassy aims to fund two projects with around €20,000 per project per year. The expected project length is approximately one year.

The deadline for applications is 10 March, at 15:00 Minsk time.

