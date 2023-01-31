GBT’s Automatic Correction of Integrated Circuits connectivity mismatches patent, received a notice of allowance.

/EIN News/ -- The patent describes an automatic correction of microchip’s electrical connectivity mismatches technology that could achieve major design cycle time reduction.



SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), nonprovisional patent application for automatic correction of Integrated Circuits electrical connectivity mismatches, received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”). The application was filed on August 3, 2022 and received application #17880055. The non-provisional patent application describes programmatic algorithms to automate integrated circuits electrical connectivity mismatches correction with the goal of achieving faster and more efficient designs, particularly for advanced nanometer range of 5nm and below. A Layout-Vs-Schematics (“LVS”) Verification program is an integral part of the integrated circuits (“IC”) signoff process to compare the electrical connectivity (wiring) of an IC layout against its schematic diagram. If a connectivity mismatch is detected that means a faulty wiring connection exists between electronic components and may lead to a non-functional chip’s circuit or wrong electrical outcome. Typically, in a custom and semi-custom Analog, MIXED and RF layout styles, these corrections must be fixed manually which takes a significant amount of design time and may have further impacts resulting in other geometrical design rules violations and similar. GBT’s non-provisional patent application seeks to protect an algorithmic system and method to perform an automatic LVS correction with a click of a button. The system will read the IC’s schematic and layout data, compare their electrical connections (wiring) and in case of mismatches, disconnect the incorrect wires, and re-route them in the correct way.

“We are excited to take the next step with our Sigma (Internal Code Name) nonprovisional patent application covering automatic correction. We have identified bottlenecks within IC layout and backend design arenas and this is the first of a series electronic design automation (EDA) patent that we filed, providing algorithmic solutions to address manufacturing process verification challenges. We believe the Sigma technology addresses one of the major ones, which is in the LVS domain. An automatic correction of electrical connectivity mismatches within an IC data can be a significant time-consuming process, especially with advanced nanometer chips, like 5nm and below, which may include billions of transistors and wires. The Sigma technology presents an automated LVS correction system to analyze an entire chip data, checking for electrical connectivity mismatches with the goal of rapidly auto-correcting them. The correction process involves the identification of existing wrong connections, disconnecting them, and re-routing them correctly. The non-provisional patent application includes a summary of an AI technology to manage the data processing, performing the challenging mathematical analysis, concluding possible solutions and the execution of an auto-correction function. We believe this technology is an innovative design productivity enhancement, which has the ability to enable IC design firms to achieve reduction of their overall projects design time and to bring their microchips to market faster, which in turn may create new horizons for the semiconductor industry,” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

