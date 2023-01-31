SPYR Joins SRAX Platform

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPYR, INC. (OTCQB: SPYR), a diversified technology company developing products leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) for consumer use and large-scale applications and industries, is pleased to announce that it has joined the SRAX Premier Operating System for Publicly Traded Companies. The benefits to SPYR from this arrangement extend from the fostering of the SPYR brand to potential investors, to creating an awareness of SPYR (www.spyr.com) and its GeoTraq (www.geotraq.com) products to other marketing channels across the entire USA.



SRAX Inc. is a NASDAQ company, which, by way of its sophisticated financial technology, unlocks valuable data and insightful nuances of the shareholder bases for publicly traded companies. With its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, through which companies can carefully track their investors’ behaviors, trends, and patterns, and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across a host of marketing channels.

SRAX has teamed up with Zoom to launch “Sequire Audience” which allows the company to provide its valuable service to its clients via a Virtual Events platform. Moreover, they have developed data technology that enables public companies to acquire, manage, and engage with shareholders. In addition, this technology provides access to quality investor education and leadership opportunities for the benefit of current and future shareholders.

SPYR is seeking to broaden its capital base by educating existing and potential shareholders within the investor community to encourage their participation in SPYR’s growth. This will be accomplished by introducing SPYR to potential institutional and retail investors via Sequire Investor Conferences for purposes of establishing a global network of long-term investors. Complementary to this, SPYR will be hosting its own virtual events in order to create traction and interest for the GeoTraq asset tracking devices and platform services. Along the way, SPYR investors will be kept up to date with current market trends and events.

SPYR CEO, Tim Matula stated, “I believe this is an effective and sophisticated way to stay in touch with our current investors, as well as to generate the interest of future investors in the growing the SPYR story.”

About GeoTraq

GeoTraq is a Mobile IoT module manufacturer and connectivity provider. GeoTraq offers asset tracking and remote monitoring through Mobile IoT modules with global connectivity. GeoTraq Mobile IoT modules report location data with the ability to measure variables from external sensors, such as temperature, flow, pressure, humidity, motion, acceleration and more. The modules transmit data for scheduled reports or trigger-based event alerts. GeoTraq technology is designed to streamline business processes and increase operational efficiency to drive ROI and solve real business challenges. Visit GeoTraq online at www.GeoTraq.com.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company focused on IoT, or the Internet of Things. Through its GeoTraq business, SPYR develops and manufactures fully self-contained, ultra-small Mobile mobile IoT (Internet of Things) modules: Tracker-M modules for asset tracking and location-based services, and Sensor-M modules used for remote monitoring. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

