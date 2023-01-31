Phoenix Systems awarded SYSPRO Canada's Partner of the Year for 2022

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYSPRO, a leading supplier of ERP software for manufacturers and distributors, today announced that Phoenix Systems has been awarded SYSPRO Canada's Partner of the Year for 2022. SYSPRO recognizes top-performing partners for their outstanding contribution to new account acquisition, customer satisfaction and revenue generation through this annual award.



Phoenix Systems is a leading ERP software reseller headquartered in Canada and has been a SYSPRO partner for over three decades.

"We are pleased to announce Phoenix Systems as our Partner of the Year for 2022," said Dexter Ang, VP Sales, SYSPRO Canada. "Over the years, their expertise, professionalism, and dedication to customer service have consistently allowed them to deliver exceptional value to SYSPRO customers. We look forward to continuing to work with Phoenix Systems and seeing the success of our mutual customers."

"We are incredibly honoured to receive this honour from SYSPRO Canada," said Daniel O’Toole, President of Phoenix Systems. "Winning this award is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team. It is a recognition of our commitment to delivering the best possible service and support to our SYSPRO customers, and we are grateful for this acknowledgement of our efforts."

With SYSPRO ERP, Phoenix Systems has played a vital role in digitalizing operations of various Canadian manufacturers and distributors who were using legacy and other ERP systems, modernizing their operations and enabling them to be more agile in the face of changing conditions. Phoenix Systems had a very successful year and exceeded their annual growth targets.

About Phoenix Systems

Phoenix Systems is a privately owned ERP software service and solution provider headquartered in Canada. As a North American owned and operated company with a history of long-standing relationships, they are a recognized leader in service. With over 40 years of ERP related experience, they have a proven track record of delivering effective and affordable business-critical solutions as a certified value-added solution provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, WMS, CRM, Electronic Document Publication, Barcoding/Data Collection, Quality Management, Business Intelligence, E-Commerce, Unified Communications (UC), and Cloud solutions.

They offer a range of value-added managed IT services for companies with diverse technology needs, in addition to their core offerings of extendible ERP software packages that consolidate accounting, manufacturing, and distribution processes for various industries.

For more details, please visit pho-sys.com

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO’s team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents – SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

