Secretary Antony J. Blinken At a Meeting with Palestinian Civil Society Representatives

SECRETARY BLINKEN: So wonderful to be here. Thank you for your wonderful hospitality today and thank you to each of you for joining us today. One of the things that we set out to do with this administration is to renew and strengthen our ties with the Palestinian people. And part of that is our engagement not just at the government level, but with you, with – broadly speaking, with members of civil society, but in particular, for example, entrepreneurs, businesspeople, people who are helping to generate opportunity and a future for everyone.

So I was very eager to hear – get a chance to hear from you about what you’re doing, but also some of the challenges that you’re facing, and maybe how we can help as we’re moving forward. So thank you so much for being here today.

PARTICIPANT: Thank you.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Greatly appreciate it.