Gov't Prepares Roadmap to Improve Business Climate by 2026 (Head of Government)

MOROCCO, January 31 - Head of government, Aziz Akhannouch, said Monday that the executive is working on a new roadmap for improving the business climate by 2026, with the coordination of all public and private sector actors.

In response to a central question on "the policy adopted for the promotion of investment" during the monthly session devoted to policy questions addressed to the head of government in the House of Representatives, Akhannouch stressed that this roadmap will focus on a "new generation of reforms".

It is about the simplification and digitization of administrative procedures, improvement of access to land, industrial zones and public orders, the development of new financing tools and the promotion of innovation and entrepreneurial culture, said the head of government.

He added that the new roadmap is based on the structural improvement of the business environment mainly through the strengthening of the legal framework and the establishment of coordination mechanisms and monitoring.

Akhannouch also cited the support of the transformation of the national economy and the strengthening of its sovereignty through the mobilization of innovative financing mechanisms and improvement of access to basic structures and sustainable energy, in addition to the creation of an environment conducive to entrepreneurship and innovation.

As such, he stressed that the government continues to support the action of the National Committee of the Business Environment, in coordination with various partners in the public and private sectors, to enable it to carry out its missions of proposing and implementing measures to improve the business climate.

MAP:31 January 2023