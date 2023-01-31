Submit Release
DMI is set to showcase its digital solutions at the World Police Summit in Dubai

World Police Summit

Digital Mobility Inc.

Hosted by Dubai Police between March 7 – 9 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Center, UAE

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Mobility Inc. (DMI), a Canadian public safety software company is proud to announce its attendance at the World Police Summit between March 7-9, 2023 in Dubai, UAE, hosted by Dubai Police.

At the summit, DMI will showcase its extensive suite of digital solutions developed for law enforcement agencies. Including its flagship product Intelligent Mobile Patrol® (IMP) eNotes solution which is making a significant impact in the digitalization of Police work in Canada.

Visitors at the World Police Summit in Dubai are invited to visit DMI at Stand 7B11.

About Digital Mobility Inc.
The Toronto-based company Digital Mobility Inc. (DMI) specializes in eNotes and public safety ICT solutions.
An agile business that prioritizes its clients and is driven to offer solutions that are sustainable, scalable, and reasonably priced.

The digital solutions by DMI are created in collaboration with active and retired law enforcement personnel as well as other public safety professionals to achieve time-saving efficiencies through enhanced workflow, service integration, quick access to data, and workload reduction. Not only frontline staff members but also internal and external stakeholders would gain from these.

About World Police Summit
The World Police Summit is the platform where the security industry can engage with global trends impacting policing and law enforcement and address the challenges and futuristic trends around crime prevention, forensic science, anti-narcotics, police innovation and drones.

The World Police Summit Exhibition is a unique global law enforcement marketplace brimming with cutting-edge policing and security technologies, services and solutions.

The Exhibition and Conference will provide an unrivalled opportunity to explore the latest thinking, innovative products and technological advances across the global security industry.

