Enthusiast Gaming Hosts Largest Pocket Gamer Connects Event to Date

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, is pleased to announce that its most recent event, Pocket Gamer Connects (“PGC”) London, drew record attendees.



This show marked the 37th installment over 10 years of PGC events across the globe and surpassed all previous shows on a number of key metrics. Last week at PGC London, a record 2,600 attendees representing more than 1,200 companies from 65 countries and six continents connected on various topics from across the gaming industry.

The event coordinated more than 10,000 meetings amongst attendees and over 280 of the gaming industry’s thought leaders shared their insights on the most relevant topics in gaming during the event’s panel discussions and presentations. Key sponsors of the event included TikTok, Sandsoft Games, Digital Turbine, Xsolla, Meta, and Facebook Gaming. Companies represented by featured speakers and panelists included AppLovin, AWS, EA, Google, Supercell, United Airlines, and Unity, amongst others.

“Pocket Gamer Connects is the leading venue for game publishers, developers, and industry participants to come together to learn, share, and grow the business of gaming,” said Bill Karamouzis, President of Enthusiast Gaming. “We are proud of our PGC teams for delivering another record event and look forward to bringing the games industry together at future PGC events this year in Seattle, Toronto, Helsinki, Jordan, and more.”

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

