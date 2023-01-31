Allegro MicroSystems Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results

Achieves Record Quarter with Sales Increasing 33% and Earnings Expanding 96% Y-o-Y Led By Continued Strength in E-Mobility

Quarter Highlights:

Total net sales were a record $248.8 million, increasing 33% year-over-year.

Automotive net sales were a record $170.1 million, increasing 30.1% year-over-year.

Industrial net sales were a record $51.0 million, increasing 59.9% year-over-year.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins were a record 57.3% and 58.0%, respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins were a record 26.4% and 30.3%, respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.33 and $0.35, respectively.

“Our team delivered another quarter of record results. Momentum in e-Mobility applications, including xEV and ADAS, as well as strong demand across our magnetic sensor and power IC product portfolios continues to drive growth,” said Vineet Nargolwala, President and CEO of Allegro MicroSystems. “Sales in our Automotive business increased 30 percent year-over-year, with e-Mobility expanding to a record 43 percent of Automotive sales. We also achieved another record quarter in our Industrial business, led by ongoing growth in Clean Energy and Industrial Automation end markets. Complementing our top line performance, fiscal third quarter gross margin expanded to record levels due to higher sales of feature rich products as well as favorable foreign exchange. This allowed us to deliver record GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins of 26 and 30 percent, respectively in the quarter. Further highlighting our operating leverage, GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 94 and 84 percent year-over-year, respectively. With Allegro’s strategic alignment to fast-growing secular megatrends, we expect to continue to outperform the broader end markets we serve.”

Business Summary

Automotive net sales increased 8.1% sequentially and 30.1% year-over-year, to 68% of net sales in the quarter. Growth in Automotive sales was driven by strong demand in e-Mobility, including IC solutions for xEV Inverter and On-Board-Charging applications, which expanded to a record 43% of total Automotive sales.

Industrial net sales increased 5.9% sequentially and 59.9% year-over-year to 21% of net sales in the quarter. Record Industrial net sales in the quarter was primarily driven by continued momentum for the Company’s solutions in strategic end markets, including Clean Energy and Industrial Automation.

Third quarter net sales into Other markets, which includes computing, consumer and smart home decreased sequentially, however, increased year-over-year to $27.7 million, or 11% of total net sales.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023, the Company expects total net sales to be in the range of $260 million to $270 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 57.0%, non-GAAP operating expenses are anticipated to be between 27 percent and 28 percent of net sales, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $0.35 to $0.37.

Allegro has not provided a reconciliation of its fourth fiscal quarter outlook for non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. It is difficult to reasonably provide a forward-looking estimate between such forward-looking non-GAAP measures and the comparable forward-looking GAAP measures. Certain factors that are materially significant to Allegro’s ability to estimate these items are out of its control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Webcast

A webcast will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Vineet Nargolwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Allegro’s financial results.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.allegromicro.com . A recording of the webcast will be posted in the same location shortly after the call concludes and will be available for at least 90 days.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended Nine-Month Period Ended December 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 December 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 Net sales $ 203,672 $ 147,168 $ 572,356 $ 456,302 Net sales to related party 45,117 39,461 131,852 112,079 Total net sales 248,789 186,629 704,208 568,381 Cost of goods sold 84,776 66,675 247,805 214,811 Cost of goods sold to related party 21,419 18,789 63,413 55,713 Gross profit 142,594 101,165 392,990 297,857 Operating expenses: Research and development 39,593 30,297 109,017 89,441 Selling, general and administrative 37,373 37,963 146,470 104,115 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (2,700 ) (2,700 ) (2,100 ) Total operating expenses 76,966 65,560 252,787 191,456 Operating income 65,628 35,605 140,203 106,401 Other income (expense): Interest expense (613 ) (427 ) (1,581 ) (2,081 ) Interest income 360 158 1,144 317 Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 407 (3 ) 2,597 (55 ) Income in earnings of equity investment 2,190 287 297 792 Other, net 4,119 3,634 765 5,216 Income before income taxes 72,091 39,254 143,425 110,590 Income tax provision 7,540 6,281 17,943 16,687 Net income 64,551 32,973 125,482 93,903 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 32 37 102 112 Net income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ 64,519 $ 32,936 $ 125,380 $ 93,791 Net income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. per share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.17 $ 0.66 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.17 $ 0.65 $ 0.49 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 191,328,538 189,736,901 191,082,141 189,665,324 Diluted 193,935,908 192,068,222 193,100,762 191,678,951





Supplemental Schedule of Total Net Sales

The following table summarizes total net sales by market within the Company’s unaudited consolidated statements of operations:

Three-Month Period Ended Change Nine-Month Period Ended Change December 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 Amount % December 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 Amount % (Dollars in thousands) Automotive $ 170,107 $ 130,797 $ 39,310 30.1 % $ 477,154 $ 390,351 $ 86,803 22.2 % Industrial 51,014 31,903 19,111 59.9 % 139,330 98,533 40,797 41.4 % Other 27,668 23,929 3,739 15.6 % 87,724 79,497 8,227 10.3 % Total net sales $ 248,789 $ 186,629 $ 62,160 33.3 % $ 704,208 $ 568,381 $ 135,827 23.9 %





Supplemental Schedule of Stock-Based Compensation

The Company recorded stock-based compensation expense in the following expense categories of its unaudited consolidated statements of operations:

Three-Month Period Ended Nine-Month Period Ended (In thousands) December 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 December 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 Cost of sales $ 1,156 $ 742 $ 3,112 $ 1,992 Research and development 3,174 1,019 6,013 2,814 Selling, general and administrative 4,572 5,859 42,117 13,841 Total stock-based compensation $ 8,902 $ 7,620 $ 51,242 $ 18,647





Supplemental Schedule of Acquisition Related Intangible Amortization Costs

The Company recorded intangible amortization expense related to its acquisitions of Heyday and Voxtel in the following expense categories of its unaudited consolidated statements of operations:

Three-Month Period Ended Nine-Month Period Ended (In thousands) December 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 December 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 Cost of sales $ 589 $ 273 1,240 819 Selling, general and administrative 23 23 68 68 Total intangible amortization $ 612 $ 296 $ 1,308 $ 887





ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

December 23,

2022 March 25,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 334,306 $ 282,383 Restricted cash 9,822 7,416 Trade accounts receivable, net of provision for expected credit losses of $147 and $105 at December 23, 2022 and March 25, 2022, respectively 97,225 87,359 Trade and other accounts receivable due from related party 31,070 27,360 Accounts receivable – other 2,169 4,144 Inventories 119,580 86,160 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,030 14,995 Current portion of related party note receivable 3,750 1,875 Total current assets 619,952 511,692 Property, plant and equipment, net 232,076 210,028 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,740 16,049 Deferred income tax assets 46,262 17,967 Goodwill 28,230 20,009 Intangible assets, net 53,130 35,970 Related party note receivable, less current portion 9,375 5,625 Equity investment in related party 27,968 27,671 Other assets 52,332 47,609 Total assets $ 1,084,065 $ 892,620 Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 49,945 $ 29,836 Amounts due to related party 5,659 5,222 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 77,796 65,459 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,828 3,706 Total current liabilities 137,228 104,223 Obligations due under Senior Secured Credit Facilities 25,000 25,000 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 11,358 12,748 Deferred income tax liabilities 4,438 — Other long-term liabilities 11,485 15,286 Total liabilities 189,509 157,257 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at December 23, 2022 and March 25, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 191,435,869 shares issued and outstanding at December 23, 2022; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 190,473,595 issued and outstanding at March 25, 2022 1,914 1,905 Additional paid-in capital 667,908 627,792 Retained earnings 248,338 122,958 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,781 ) (18,448 ) Equity attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. 893,379 734,207 Non-controlling interests 1,177 1,156 Total stockholders’ equity 894,556 735,363 Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and stockholders’ equity $ 1,084,065 $ 892,620





ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine-Month Period Ended December 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 125,482 $ 93,903 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36,705 36,522 Amortization of deferred financing costs 74 75 Deferred income taxes (28,387 ) (3,061 ) Stock-based compensation 51,242 18,647 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 287 (349 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,700 ) (2,100 ) Provisions for inventory and receivables reserves 1,744 4,787 Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities 5 (4,482 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (5,894 ) (6,133 ) Accounts receivable - other 2,000 (9 ) Inventories (39,136 ) 3,251 Prepaid expenses and other assets (17,761 ) (11,870 ) Trade accounts payable 19,553 2,026 Due to/from related parties (3,273 ) (2,775 ) Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities 5,717 (9,874 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 145,658 118,558 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (49,563 ) (55,792 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (19,728 ) (12,549 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment — 27,407 Investments in marketable securities — (9,189 ) Net cash used in investing activities (69,291 ) (50,123 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Loans made to related party (7,500 ) (7,500 ) Receipts on related party notes receivable 1,875 — Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (12,642 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 1,573 1,291 Net cash used in financing activities (16,694 ) (6,209 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash (5,344 ) 604 Net increase in Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash 54,329 62,830 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period 289,799 203,875 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD: $ 344,128 $ 266,705 RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 282,383 $ 197,214 Restricted cash at beginning of period 7,416 6,661 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period $ 289,799 $ 203,875 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 334,306 259,208 Restricted cash at end of period 9,822 7,497 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at end of period $ 344,128 $ 266,705 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Noncash transactions: Property, plant and equipment purchases included in trade accounts payable $ (2,462 ) $ (4,934 ) Noncash lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 1,926 1,906





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other measures, defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key measures we consider are non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income, non-GAAP Operating Margin, non-GAAP Profit before Tax, non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP Net Income per Share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations, and in the case of non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, management believes that this non-GAAP measure of income taxes provides it with the ability to evaluate the non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items and discrete items, which may vary in size and frequency. By presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, we provide a basis for comparison of our business operations between periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance, and we believe that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by our presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as they provide a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. Management believes that tracking and presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures provides management and the investment community with valuable insight into matters such as: our ongoing core operations, our ability to generate cash to service our debt and fund our operations; and the underlying business trends that are affecting our performance. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are used by both management and our board of directors, together with the comparable GAAP information, in evaluating our current performance and planning our future business activities. In particular, management finds it useful to exclude non-cash charges in order to better correlate our operating activities with our ability to generate cash from operations and to exclude certain cash charges as a means of more accurately predicting our liquidity requirements. We believe that these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, when used in conjunction with our GAAP financial information, also allow investors to better evaluate our financial performance in comparison to other periods and to other companies in our industry.

These Non-GAAP Financial Measures have significant limitations as analytical tools. Some of these limitations are that:

such measures do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

such measures exclude certain costs which are important in analyzing our GAAP results;

such measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

such measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

such measures do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future;

certain measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

other companies in our industry may calculate such measures differently than we do, thereby further limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as gross profit, gross margin, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Also, in the future we may incur expenses or charges such as those being adjusted in the calculation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Our presentation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We calculate non-GAAP Gross Profit and non-GAAP Gross Margin excluding the items below from cost of goods sold in applicable periods, and we calculate non-GAAP Gross Margin as non-GAAP Gross Profit divided by total net sales.

Voxtel inventory impairment—Represents costs related to the discontinuation of one of our product lines manufactured by Voxtel.

Stock-based compensation—Represents non-cash expenses arising from the grant of stock-based awards. A significant portion of the cost included in fiscal year 2023 related to retirement of the former CEO.

AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs—Represents one-time costs incurred in connection with closing of the AMTC Facility and transitioning of test and assembly functions to the AMPI Facility announced in fiscal year 2020, consisting of: moving equipment between facilities, contract terminations and other non-recurring charges. The closure and transition of the AMTC Facility was substantially completed as of the end of March 2021, and we sold the AMTC Facility in August 2021.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets—Represents non-cash expenses associated with the amortization of intangible assets in connection with the acquisition of Voxtel, which closed in August 2020 and Heyday Integrated Circuits (“Heyday”), which closed in September 2022.

COVID-19 related expenses—Represents expenses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic primarily related to increased purchases of masks, gloves and other protective materials, and overtime premium compensation paid for maintaining 24-hour service at the AMPI Facility through fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income and non-GAAP Operating Margin

We calculate non-GAAP Operating Expenses and non-GAAP Operating Income excluding the same items excluded above to the extent they are classified as operating expenses, and also excluding the items below in applicable periods. We calculate non-GAAP Operating Margin as non-GAAP Operating Income divided by total net sales.

Transaction fees—Represents (i) one-time transaction-related legal, consulting and registration fees related to a secondary offering on behalf of certain stockholders in fiscal 2022, (ii) one-time transaction-related legal and consulting fees in fiscal 2023 and 2022 not related to (i), and (iii) the acquisition of Heyday.

Severance—Represents severance costs associated with (i) the closing of the AMTC Facility and the transitioning of test and assembly functions to the AMPI Facility announced and initiated in fiscal year 2020, (ii) costs related to the discontinuation of one of our product lines manufactured by Voxtel in fiscal year 2022, and (iii) nonrecurring separation costs related to the departures of executive officers in fiscal years 2023 and 2022.

Change in fair value of contingent consideration—Represents the change in fair value of contingent consideration payable in connection with the acquisition of Voxtel.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We calculate EBITDA as net income minus interest income (expense), tax provision (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expenses. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the same items excluded above and also excluding the items below in applicable periods. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total net sales.

Non-core loss (gain) on sale of equipment—Represents non-core miscellaneous losses and gains on the sale of equipment.

Foreign currency translation (gain) loss—Represents losses and gains resulting from the remeasurement and settlement of intercompany debt and operational transactions, as well as transactions with external customers or vendors denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the legal entity in which the transaction is recorded.

(Income) loss in earnings of equity investment—Represents our equity method investment in Polar Semiconductor, LLC (“PSL”).

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments—Represents mark-to-market adjustments on equity investments with readily determinable fair values.

Non-GAAP Profit before Tax, Non-GAAP Net Income, and Non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share

We calculate non-GAAP Profit before Tax as Income before Income Taxes excluding the same items excluded above in applicable periods. We calculate non-GAAP Net Income as Net Income excluding the same items excluded above in applicable periods.

Non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax

In calculating non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, we have added back the following to GAAP Income Tax Provision:

Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results—Represents the estimated income tax effect of the adjustments to non-GAAP Profit Before Tax described above and elimination of discrete tax adjustments.

Three-Month Period Ended Nine-Month Period Ended December 23,

2022 September 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 December 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit GAAP Gross Profit $ 142,594 $ 132,022 $ 101,165 $ 392,990 $ 297,857 Voxtel inventory impairment — — — — 3,106 Stock-based compensation 1,156 1,124 742 3,112 1,992 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs — — — — 144 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 589 378 273 1,240 819 COVID-19 related expenses — — 137 — 796 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 1,745 $ 1,502 $ 1,152 $ 4,352 $ 6,857 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 144,339 $ 133,524 $ 102,317 $ 397,342 $ 304,714 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 58.0 % 56.2 % 54.8 % 56.4 % 53.6 %





Three-Month Period Ended Nine-Month Period Ended December 23,

2022 September 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 December 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses GAAP Operating Expenses $ 76,966 $ 72,184 $ 65,560 $ 252,787 $ 191,456 Research and Development Expenses GAAP Research and Development Expenses 39,593 35,567 30,297 109,017 89,441 Stock-based compensation 3,174 1,711 1,019 6,013 2,814 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs — — — — 2 COVID-19 related expenses — — 6 — 20 Transaction fees 1 201 — 404 — Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses 36,418 33,655 29,272 102,600 86,605 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 37,373 39,117 37,963 146,470 104,115 Stock-based compensation 4,572 5,369 5,859 42,117 13,841 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 291 90 108 477 583 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 23 23 23 68 68 COVID-19 related expenses — — 356 — 1,288 Transaction fees 35 63 1,085 1,695 1,114 Severance — — 578 4,186 746 Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 32,452 33,572 29,954 97,927 86,475 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (2,500 ) (2,700 ) (2,700 ) (2,100 ) Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 8,096 4,957 6,334 52,260 18,376 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 68,870 $ 67,227 $ 59,226 $ 200,527 $ 173,080





Three-Month Period Ended Nine-Month Period Ended December 23,

2022 September 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 December 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income GAAP Operating Income $ 65,628 $ 59,838 $ 35,605 $ 140,203 $ 106,401 Voxtel inventory impairment — — — — 3,106 Stock-based compensation 8,902 8,204 7,620 51,242 18,647 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 291 90 108 477 729 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 612 401 296 1,308 887 COVID-19 related expenses — — 499 — 2,104 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (2,500 ) (2,700 ) (2,700 ) (2,100 ) Transaction fees 36 264 1,085 2,099 1,114 Severance — — 578 4,186 746 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 9,841 $ 6,459 $ 7,486 $ 56,612 $ 25,233 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 75,469 $ 66,297 $ 43,091 $ 196,815 $ 131,634 Non-GAAP Operating Margin (% of net sales) 30.3 % 27.9 % 23.1 % 27.9 % 23.2 %





Three-Month Period Ended Nine-Month Period Ended December 23,

2022 September 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 December 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Net Income $ 64,551 $ 50,648 $ 32,973 $ 125,482 $ 93,903 Interest expense 613 531 427 1,581 2,081 Interest income (360 ) (467 ) (158 ) (1,144 ) (317 ) Income tax provision 7,540 8,438 6,281 17,943 16,687 Depreciation & amortization 12,580 12,207 12,011 36,705 36,522 EBITDA $ 84,924 $ 71,357 $ 51,534 $ 180,567 $ 148,876 Non-core loss (gain) on sale of equipment 37 253 (19 ) 287 (350 ) Voxtel inventory impairment — — — — 3,106 Foreign currency translation (gain) loss (407 ) (266 ) 3 (2,597 ) 55 (Income) loss in earnings of equity investment (2,190 ) 1,029 (287 ) (297 ) (792 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on investments (3,453 ) (28 ) (3,504 ) 5 (4,482 ) Stock-based compensation 8,902 8,204 7,620 51,242 18,647 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 291 90 108 477 729 COVID-19 related expenses — — 499 — 2,104 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (2,500 ) (2,700 ) (2,700 ) (2,100 ) Transaction fees 36 264 1,085 2,099 1,114 Severance — — 578 4,186 746 Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,140 $ 78,403 $ 54,917 $ 233,269 $ 167,653 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales) 35.4 % 33.0 % 29.4 % 33.1 % 29.5 %





Three-Month Period Ended Nine-Month Period Ended December 23,

2022 September 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 December 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Profit before Tax GAAP Income before Income Taxes $ 72,091 $ 59,086 $ 39,254 $ 143,425 $ 110,590 Non-core loss (gain) on sale of equipment 37 253 (19 ) 287 (350 ) Voxtel inventory impairment — — — — 3,106 Foreign currency translation (gain) loss $ (407 ) $ (266 ) $ 3 $ (2,597 ) $ 55 (Income) loss in earnings of equity investment $ (2,190 ) $ 1,029 $ (287 ) $ (297 ) $ (792 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on investments $ (3,453 ) $ (28 ) $ (3,504 ) $ 5 $ (4,482 ) Stock-based compensation 8,902 8,204 7,620 51,242 18,647 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 291 90 108 477 729 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 612 401 296 1,308 887 COVID-19 related expenses — — 499 — 2,104 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (2,500 ) (2,700 ) (2,700 ) (2,100 ) Transaction fees 36 264 1,085 2,099 1,114 Severance — — 578 4,186 746 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 3,828 $ 7,447 $ 3,679 $ 54,010 $ 19,664 Non-GAAP Profit before Tax $ 75,919 $ 66,533 $ 42,933 $ 197,435 $ 130,254





Three-Month Period Ended Nine-Month Period Ended December 23,

2022 September 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 December 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes GAAP Income Tax Provision $ 7,540 $ 8,438 $ 6,281 $ 17,943 $ 16,687 GAAP effective tax rate 10.5 % 14.3 % 16.0 % 12.5 % 15.1 % Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results (461 ) (1,663 ) 561 3,776 3,598 Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes $ 7,079 $ 6,775 $ 6,842 $ 21,719 $ 20,285 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 9.3 % 10.2 % 15.9 % 11.0 % 15.6 %





Three-Month Period Ended Nine-Month Period Ended December 23,

2022 September 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 December 23,

2022 December 24,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income GAAP Net Income $ 64,551 $ 50,648 $ 32,973 $ 125,482 $ 93,903 GAAP Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.34 $ 0.26 $ 0.17 $ 0.66 $ 0.50 GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.33 $ 0.26 $ 0.17 $ 0.65 $ 0.49 Non-core loss (gain) on sale of equipment 37 253 (19 ) 287 (350 ) Voxtel inventory impairment — — — — 3,106 Foreign currency translation (gain) loss (407 ) (266 ) 3 (2,597 ) 55 Loss (income) in earnings of equity investment (2,190 ) 1,029 (287 ) (297 ) (792 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on investments (3,453 ) (28 ) (3,504 ) 5 (4,482 ) Stock-based compensation 8,902 8,204 7,620 51,242 18,647 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 291 90 108 477 729 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 612 401 296 1,308 887 COVID-19 related expenses — — 499 — 2,104 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (2,500 ) (2,700 ) (2,700 ) (2,100 ) Transaction fees 36 264 1,085 2,099 1,114 Severance — — 578 4,186 746 Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results 461 1,663 (561 ) (3,776 ) (3,598 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 68,840 $ 59,758 $ 36,091 $ 175,716 $ 109,969 Basic weighted average common shares 191,328,538 191,284,631 189,736,901 191,082,141 189,665,324 Diluted weighted average common shares 193,935,908 192,639,576 192,068,222 193,100,762 191,678,951 Non-GAAP Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.92 $ 0.58 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.35 $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.91 $ 0.57