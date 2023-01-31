Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,866 in the last 365 days.

PolyPid to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on February 8, 2023

/EIN News/ -- PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and operational highlights before the open of the U.S. stock markets on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, PolyPid suggests registering a minimum of 5 minutes before the start of the call. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time
Conference Call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdad8bd318dec4d3cb9437ab9c40bd263
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rak4fxxm

About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of soft tissue abdominal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts: 

PolyPid Ltd.
Ori Warshavsky
COO – US
908-858-5995
IR@Polypid.com

Investors:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2578
Britchie@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

PolyPid to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on February 8, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.