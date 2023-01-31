Mount Logan Capital Inc. enters into a definitive purchase agreement with Ovation Partners for the management of its $254 million alternative income platform and employment of its tenured team

/EIN News/ -- All amounts are stated in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan,” “our,” “we,” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with Ovation Partners (“Ovation”), an Austin, TX based specialty-finance focused asset manager, for the management of Ovation’s alternative income platform which is focused on investments in commercial lending, real estate lending, consumer finance and litigation finance. As part of the proposed transaction, Mount Logan Management (“ML Management”) is expected to become the investment adviser to the platform.

In conjunction with the closing of this transaction, which remains subject to the satisfaction of the applicable closing conditions, Mount Logan expects to establish an office in Austin, TX and retain the existing Ovation team, further bolstering its presence in the United States and adding a roster of talented and dedicated professionals to its team.

Transaction Highlights

Further develops Mount Logan’s retail business, opening new distribution relationships for current funds, and scales the current sales infrastructure

Expands the scope of Mount Logan’s capabilities with deal-origination synergies for other Mount Logan managed funds

Bolsters Mount Logan’s permanent and semi-permanent asset base, a core part of Mount Logan’s strategy

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023 and is subject to the satisfaction of the applicable closing conditions

Expect to retain existing Ovation team to ensure a seamless transition



Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, “Ovation adds both strategic and financial benefits for Mount Logan. This transaction is consistent with our strategy of growing semi-permanent third-party capital and will expand our retail strategy and add incremental investment capabilities. The Company will benefit from meaningful, low volatility, recurring asset management fee streams. We believe the proposed transaction will be immediately accretive for Mount Logan. We welcome the Ovation team to Mount Logan.”

Mike Rovner, Managing Partner of Ovation added, “This transaction combines Mount Logan's substantial operational scale with the successful track record that Ovation has built over the past decade. Ovation's platform will continue to benefit from our robust underwriting and management capabilities while gaining access to a comprehensive investment sourcing network and a seasoned capital raising team. The Mount Logan and Ovation teams are a natural fit with prior deal sharing and co-investment experience. We look forward to integrating our teams and working together for the benefit of our investors.”

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Mount Logan Management LLC and Ability Insurance Company. The Company also actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

About Ovation

Ovation Partners is an investment manager offering diversified portfolios of private credit investments within the specialty finance market. Formed in 2011, Ovation has deployed more than $1.9B into specialty finance and real estate assets believed to have been largely ignored by traditional banks and asset managers. Ovation seeks to preserve principal and provide income distributions.

1As of December 31st, 2022.

