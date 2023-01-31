Acreage Introduces Fast-Acting Gummies to The Botanist Offerings

The Botanist’s fast-acting gummies use an innovative technology to offer a fresh and sophisticated take on traditional edibles

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTC: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced the launch of “Fast-Acting Gummies” or “TiME Gummies” under its flagship brand The Botanist. The Botanist Fast-Acting Gummies are available in the following states: Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, and Ohio.

Whereas traditional edibles may take 1-4 hours to take effect, The Botanist Fast-Acting Gummies aim to deliver potential effects in approximately 5-15 minutes. The Botanist Fast-Acting Gummies utilize AZUCA TiME INFUSION™, a unique, innovative, individual molecule encapsulation method that aims to deliver potentially fast-acting THC with delicious fruit flavors. This proprietary infusion method allows for greater Delta-9 THC absorption without an unpleasant taste or texture.

The Botanist Fast-Acting Gummies may elicit more of a “euphoric” high quality and are both vegan and gluten-free. The gummies are available in two flavors: Sparkling Orange (Sativa) and Sparkling Strawberry (Indica) and contain either 5 mg or 10 mg of THC per dose in 10-packs or 20-packs depending on the market. Each offering incorporates the flavor of real white wine grapes along with the added qualities of cannabis terpenes. Product offerings and descriptions may vary per market; in the state of Ohio, the gummies are listed as "The Botanist TiME Gummies."

“More cannabis consumers are looking for dose-able products that provide a predictable and positive social experience,” said Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage. “The Botanist Fast-Acting Gummies will meet this consumer need as an innovative edible with a quick onset and sophisticated taste. With the launch of Fast-Acting Gummies and the commencement of adult-use sales at The Botanist Montville in Connecticut, Acreage is off to an exciting start for the new year.”

For wholesale inquiries, please contact The Botanist at wholesale@shopbotanist.com.



About Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the Company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, craft brand Superflux, the Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing, and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release and each of the documents referred to herein contains “forward-looking information” and ‎‎“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, ‎respectively. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking ‎information. ‎Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as ‎‎“plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, ‎or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, ‎‎‎“would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. ‎

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other ‎factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Acreage or its ‎subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or ‎implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking ‎information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ ‎materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not ‎limited to financing and liquidity risks, and the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended ‎December 31, 2021, ‎dated March 11, 2022 and the Company’s other public filings, in each case filed with the SEC on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov and with ‎Canadian securities regulators ‎and available on the issuer profile of Acreage on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Acreage has attempted to identify ‎important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking ‎information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. ‎

Although Acreage believes that the ‎assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking ‎statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information ‎and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The ‎forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of ‎the date of this news release and Acreage does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such ‎forward-looking information or forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events ‎or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider has reviewed and does not accept ‎responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

For more information, contact:

Steve Goertz

Chief Financial Officer

investors@acreageholdings.com

MATTIO Communications

acreage@mattio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9a2ec5b-2f1c-415b-80d4-e7838cd36eaf