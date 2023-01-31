BetterWork Media Group Launches Membership Program

People-focused media company enhances workforce communities with membership initiative; extends suite of new, exclusive offerings to learning and talent professionals

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterWork Media Group (BMG), a media company dedicated to connecting, supporting and empowering workforce communities of C-suite and senior-level practitioners, executives, scholars, consultants and solutions providers in corporate learning and talent management, announced recently the launch of its first membership program, now available via its two leading brands, Chief Learning Officer and Talent Management.

Members gain access to a slew of exclusive offerings, including the member-exclusive biannual print magazine (returning June of 2023), special pricing, discounts, and early access to event details and registrations, award applications and proprietary content.

"The launch of this membership program signals the beginning of many new and exciting initiatives BMG has planned for this year and those to come," said Lauren Lynch-Wilbur, co-founder and co-chief executive officer for BetterWork Media Group. "My colleagues and I are so thrilled to be able to provide learning and talent executives with even more tools for enhancing their professional development experience, while simultaneously delivering on one of our biggest goals to date."

More member-exclusive offerings are expected to be announced later this year.

BMG celebrates its second business anniversary with the launch of this program.

About BetterWork Media Group

BetterWork Media Group manages Chief Learning Officer and Talent Management, serving workforce communities of C-suite and senior-level practitioners, executives, scholars, consultants and solution providers in corporate learning and talent management. BetterWork Media Group provides a unique platform to connect, support and empower workplace communities via award-winning content, research, events, webinars and digital media. BMG's founders have more than 70 years of collective experience in the media industry.

About Chief Learning Officer

Chief Learning Officer is dedicated to serving as a platform and vehicle for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers. We are by CLOs, for CLOs.

About Talent Management

Talent Management is dedicated to providing in-depth information and programming for senior-level talent and HR professionals who champion organizational culture and drive the design, development and execution of talent management programs.

