LGI Homes Announces Expansion in the Fort Myers Market with Newest Community in Immokalee

LGI Homes at Arrowhead Reserve is situated between Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres, and Naples in the quaint town of Immokalee. This peaceful community is located only minutes from airboat rides on Lake Trafford and year-round events at the Seminole Casino Hotel. Immokalee is also home to an array of outdoor entertainment including the Pepper Ranch Preserve and the Immokalee Sports Complex.

At Arrowhead Reserve, homeowners enjoy amenities including a clubhouse, walking trails, a multipurpose field, children’s playground, and a neighborhood pool. Arrowhead Reserve is also zoned to highly rated schools, and Lake Trafford Elementary School is located within walking distance from homeowners’ front doors.

LGI Homes at Arrowhead Reserve offers four floor plans ranging from 1,387 square feet to 1,984 square feet. Each new home includes a spacious family room, 3 to 5 bedrooms, and 2 to 3 baths. Every new home features the coveted LGI Homes CompleteHome™ interior package, providing our homeowners with luxury upgrades including a chef-ready kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances, all for no additional cost.

New homes at Arrowhead Reserve are priced from the $320s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (844) 691-7100 ext 434 or visit LGIHomes.com/ArrowheadReserve.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

