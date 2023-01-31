Next Month’s HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Virtual to Feature Opening Keynote from Josh Bersin

Complimentary Virtual Event to Offer Actionable Insights and Solutions to Drive Certainty in Uncertain Times

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid a rapidly evolving labor landscape, the popular Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Virtual will return Tuesday, February 28 – Thursday, March 2, 2023, offering insights and solutions for today’s challenges. Over three days, attendees will have the opportunity to hear industry experts and thought leaders deliver timely keynotes, data-rich case studies and fast-moving talks on cutting-edge topics and interact with the world’s largest online marketplace of HR technologies.



Kicking off HR Tech Virtual will be global industry analyst Josh Bersin. One of HR technology’s most celebrated and admired thinkers, Bersin will present “HR Technology 2023: The Disruption Continues,” detailing his latest research on the market and what to expect and look for in the year ahead. With economic conditions continuing to change and companies dealing with hybrid work at scale, Bersin will make sense of the range of new tools and technologies that have emerged in response. While skills, well-being and employee engagement remain more important than ever, AI-based systems for talent intelligence, internal mobility and training are growing in number and popularity. Bersin will offer guidance to help organizations thrive even in the most unpredictable times.

In addition to Bersin, the agenda for this year’s HR Tech Virtual includes daily keynotes from Denise Caleb, Ed.D., President of the Human Resources Standards Institute; George LaRocque, Founder and Principal Analyst of WorkTech; Travis Windling, Director & Head of Talent Acquisition Strategy, Talent Intelligence and Sourcing Manulife; Shari Yocum, Partner/Principal, EY People Advisory Services Practice; Thomas Otter, General Partners, Acadian Ventures; and Larry McAlister, Talent & Transformation Expert, Author, The Power to Transform.



HR Tech Virtual conference chair Jeanne Achille commented, “2023 is proving to be a year of rapid change, which will also represent shifts in employer and employee expectations. Leveraging HR technology as a strong foundation for what lies ahead is always a smart move. Our HR Tech Virtual event will enable attendees to learn about the latest solutions as well as the trends most relevant to HR professionals.”

Through the state-of-the-art online platform, attendees of the complimentary virtual experience get more than 55 hours of insightful sessions; an interactive HR technology expo; recertification credits from HRCI, HRIP and SHRM; AI-powered peer-to-peer matchmaking and networking opportunities; and on-demand access for 60 days post-event. To register, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com/virtual.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization’s HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference’s annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world’s largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. A limited number of media and industry analyst passes are available for this event. To find out if you qualify for a pass, please complete the form available on this page. Media Contacts: Rennette Fortune LRP Media Group 561-622-6520 ext. 8674 rfortune@lrp.com Kate Achille The Devon Group 732-706-0123 ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com