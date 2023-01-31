Sharonview Federal Credit Union Expands COO Role

Steven Shaffner Takes on Retail Delivery

/EIN News/ -- Indian Land, S.C., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharonview Federal Credit Union , one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, is proud to announce a role expansion for Sharonview Chief Operating Officer, Steven Shaffner.

Shaffner now has direct oversight of Retail Delivery. This development brings his Sharonview career full circle as he joined Sharonview in 2008 as a branch manager before moving into the role of Vice President of Retail Delivery.

“Steven has excelled in overseeing multiple departments and streamlining our organization’s operations,” said Herb White, president and CEO.

“His track record of consistently building strong relationships and high-performing teams gives him unique insight into how our branches operate, which make him well-suited to take on oversight of Retail Delivery.”

Shaffner now has direct oversight of the following business areas and initiatives:

Member Service Operations

Facilities

Learning & Development, Talent Management, Employee Services

Retail Delivery

For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org .

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Indian Land, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 100,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.9 billion and operates 18 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For more than 65 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust. With us, it’s personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org .

Amy George Sharonview Federal Credit Union 980-395-9328 amygeorge@bygeorgecomms.com