H World Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year of 2022

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“H World”, “we” or “our”), a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced preliminary results for hotel operations in the fourth quarter (“Q4 2022”) and the full year ended December 31, 2022.

COVID-19 update

For our Legacy-Huazhu business, our RevPAR in Q4 2022 recovered to 83% of the 2019 level. The recovery was accelerated after Chinese Government announced the reopening policy in mid-November. Breaking down into each month, our RevPAR in October, November and December 2022 recovered to 74%, 87% and 91% of the 2019 levels, respectively. The trend continued during the Spring Festival holiday with RevPAR recovered to roughly 95% of 2019 seven days’ holiday period.

Steigenberger Hotels GmbH and its subsidiaries (“DH”, or “Legacy-DH”) have experienced a seasonal slowdown of RevPAR recovery in Q4 2022. Blended RevPAR recovered to 110% of 2019 levels in Q4, driven by the Steigenberger hotels in Qatar and Egypt. Excluding the effects of the FIFA World Cup and the COP27 UN Climate Conference, the RevPAR recovered to 100% of 2019 levels. RevPAR recovery continues to be driven by ADR increases while occupancy levels still remain behind the levels achieved in 2019. The ongoing reduction of energy-related risks eases energy prices in Europe. However, inflation is continuing to impact operating costs. We will bridge the rising cost through further rate increases as well as an ongoing focus on cost reduction, process optimization and stringent cash management.



Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu (1)

Number of hotels Number of rooms Opened

in Q4 2022

Closed (2)

in Q4 2022

Net added

in Q4 2022

As of

December 31, 2022 (3)

As of

December 31, 2022

Leased and owned hotels 5 (13 ) (8 ) 623 89,638 Manachised and franchised hotels 239 (96 ) 143 7,788 693,536 Total 244 (109 ) 135 8,411 783,174 (1) Legacy-Huazhu refers to H World and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.

(2) The reasons for hotel closures mainly included non-compliance with our brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q4 2022, we temporarily closed 10 hotels for brand upgrade and business model change purposes.

(3) As of December 31, 2022, 572 hotels were requisitioned by governmental authorities.

As of December 31, 2022 Number of hotels Unopened hotels in pipeline Economy hotels 4930 1053 Leased and owned hotels 353 1 Manachised and franchised hotels 4577 1052 Midscale and upscale hotels 3481 1491 Leased and owned hotels 270 13 Manachised and franchised hotels 3211 1478 Total 8411 2544

Operational hotels excluding hotels under requisition(4) For the quarter ended December 31, September 30, December 31, yoy 2021 2022 2022 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 286 294 279 -2.6 % Manachised and franchised hotels 232 248 236 1.4 % Blended 239 254 240 0.4 % Occupancy Rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 67.4 % 73.1 % 63.1 % -4.3p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 68.4 % 76.4 % 66.6 % -1.8p.p. Blended 68.2 % 76.0 % 66.2 % -2.0p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 193 215 176 -8.8 % Manachised and franchised hotels 159 190 157 -1.2 % Blended 163 193 159 -2.6 %

For the quarter ended December 31, December 31, yoy 2019 2022 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 277 279 0.5 % Manachised and franchised hotels 223 236 5.9 % Blended 232 240 3.6 % Occupancy Rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 84.7 % 63.1 % -21.6p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 81.6 % 66.6 % -15.0p.p. Blended 82.2 % 66.2 % -16.0p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 235 176 -25.2 % Manachised and franchised hotels 182 157 -13.6 % Blended 191 159 -16.6 %

(4) If including hotels under requisition, RevPAR in Q4 2022 would have been 85% of the 2019 level.





Operational hotels excluding hotels under requisition(5) For full year ended December 31, December 31, yoy 2021 2022 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 286 272 -5.1 % Manachised and franchised hotels 232 231 -0.2 % Blended 239 236 -1.3 % Occupancy Rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 70.6 % 63.9 % -6.7p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 72.4 % 67.1 % -5.4p.p. Blended 72.2 % 66.7 % -5.5p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 202 174 -14.1 % Manachised and franchised hotels 168 155 -7.6 % Blended 172 157 -8.8 %

For full year ended December 31, December 31, yoy 2019 2022 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 276 272 -1.8 % Manachised and franchised hotels 224 231 3.0 % Blended 234 236 0.6 % Occupancy Rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 87.0 % 63.9 % -23.0p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 83.8 % 67.1 % -16.7p.p. Blended 84.4 % 66.7 % -17.7p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 240 174 -27.8 % Manachised and franchised hotels 188 155 -17.5 % Blended 198 157 -20.5 %

(5) If including hotels under requisition, RevPAR in 2022 would have been 82% of the 2019 level.





Same-hotel operational data by class Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition) Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

December 31,



For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy ended

December 31, change ended

December 31, change ended

December 31, change 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 (p.p.) Economy hotels 3,199 3,199 137 123 -10.1 % 183 181 -1.0 % 75.0 % 68.1 % -6.9 Leased and owned hotels 335 335 148 132 -11.1 % 204 199 -2.6 % 72.5 % 66.2 % -6.4 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,864 2,864 135 122 -9.9 % 179 178 -0.7 % 75.5 % 68.5 % -7.0 Midscale and upscale hotels 2,097 2,097 215 196 -8.6 % 313 301 -3.8 % 68.6 % 65.1 % -3.4 Leased and owned hotels 227 227 245 222 -9.5 % 387 361 -6.8 % 63.4 % 61.5 % -1.9 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,870 1,870 209 192 -8.4 % 301 292 -3.2 % 69.5 % 65.7 % -3.7 Total 5,296 5,296 174 158 -9.2 % 241 236 -2.0 % 72.0 % 66.7 % -5.3

Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

December 31,



For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy ended

December 31, change ended

December 31, change ended

December 31, change 2019 2022 2019 2022 2019 2022 2019 2022 (p.p.) Economy hotels 1,969 1,969 167 122 -26.8 % 188 180 -4.1 % 88.6 % 67.6 % -21.0 Leased and owned hotels 324 324 189 130 -31.5 % 215 197 -8.3 % 88.0 % 65.8 % -22.2 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,645 1,645 161 120 -25.4 % 181 176 -2.8 % 88.8 % 68.1 % -20.7 Midscale and upscale hotels 1,009 1,009 272 192 -29.4 % 325 300 -7.9 % 83.5 % 64.0 % -19.5 Leased and owned hotels 166 166 329 202 -38.7 % 395 335 -15.3 % 83.3 % 60.3 % -23.0 Manachised and franchised hotels 843 843 256 189 -26.1 % 307 291 -5.1 % 83.5 % 65.0 % -18.5 Total 2,978 2,978 209 150 -28.0 % 241 227 -5.8 % 86.6 % 66.2 % -20.4

Same-hotel operational data by class Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition) Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

December 31,



For the year yoy For the year yoy For the year yoy ended

December 31, change ended

December 31, change ended

December 31, change 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 (p.p.) Economy hotels 3,199 3,199 142 123 -13.6 % 183 176 -3.6 % 77.5 % 69.5 % -8.0 Leased and owned hotels 335 335 155 133 -14.1 % 207 194 -6.3 % 74.5 % 68.3 % -6.2 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,864 2,864 139 121 -13.5 % 179 173 -3.1 % 78.0 % 69.7 % -8.3 Midscale and upscale hotels 2,097 2,097 224 196 -12.4 % 315 301 -4.4 % 71.0 % 65.0 % -6.0 Leased and owned hotels 227 227 255 219 -14.1 % 386 362 -6.3 % 66.1 % 60.6 % -5.5 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,870 1,870 218 191 -12.0 % 303 291 -3.9 % 71.9 % 65.8 % -6.1 Total 5,296 5,296 179 156 -13.0 % 240 231 -3.8 % 74.6 % 67.5 % -7.1

Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

December 31,



For the year yoy For the year yoy For the year yoy ended

December 31, change ended

December 31, change ended

December 31, change 2019 2022 2019 2022 2019 2022 2019 2022 (p.p.) Economy hotels 1,969 1,969 174 121 -30.5 % 192 176 -8.7 % 90.7 % 69.0 % -21.7 Leased and owned hotels 324 324 195 130 -33.3 % 215 191 -10.9 % 90.8 % 68.0 % -22.8 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,645 1,645 169 119 -29.6 % 186 171 -7.9 % 90.6 % 69.3 % -21.4 Midscale and upscale hotels 1,009 1,009 276 190 -31.2 % 331 300 -9.5 % 83.2 % 63.3 % -19.9 Leased and owned hotels 166 166 334 200 -40.0 % 396 338 -14.6 % 84.2 % 59.1 % -25.1 Manachised and franchised hotels 843 843 258 187 -27.6 % 311 289 -7.1 % 82.9 % 64.6 % -18.3 Total 2,978 2,978 212 147 -30.8 % 241 219 -9.0 % 87.9 % 66.9 % -21.0





Operating Results: Legacy-DH (6)

Number of hotels Number of rooms Unopened hotels in pipeline Opened

in Q4 2022



Closed

in Q4 2022



Net added

in Q4 2022



As of

December 31, 2022(7)











As of

December 31,2022











As of

December 31,2022



Leased hotels 2 - 2 81 15,328 26 Manachised and franchised hotels 4 - 4 51 10,976 10 Total 6 - 6 132 26,304 36 (6) Legacy-DH refers to DH.

(7) As of December 31, 2022, a total of 3 hotels were temporarily closed. 1 hotel was closed due to flood damage, 1 hotel was closed due to extensive hotel refurbishment, and 1 hotel was closed due to repairment.

For the quarter ended December 31, September 30, December 31, yoy 2021 2022 2022 change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased hotels 95 113 114 19.5 % Manachised and franchised hotels 93 116 134 44.6 % Blended 94 114 122 29.7 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased hotels 42.9 % 67.4 % 60.0 % +17.1 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 50.7 % 64.1 % 58.3 % +7.6 p.p. Blended 46.1 % 66.1 % 59.3 % +13.2 p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased hotels 41 76 68 67.3 % Manachised and franchised hotels 47 74 78 66.2 % Blended 43 75 72 66.8 %

For full year ended December 31, December 31, yoy 2021 2022 change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased and owned hotels 91 110 20.1 % Manachised and franchised hotels 89 113 26.6 % Blended 90 111 22.9 % Occupancy Rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 31.6 % 56.0 % +24.4 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 40.5 % 56.4 % +15.9 p.p. Blended 35.2 % 56.2 % +21.0 p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased and owned hotels 29 61 112.6 % Manachised and franchised hotels 36 64 76.4 % Blended 32 62 96.2 %





Hotel Portfolio by Brand

As of December 31, 2022 Hotels Rooms Unopened hotels in operation in pipeline Economy hotels 4,948 389,383 1,066 HanTing Hotel 3,257 288,956 652 Hi Inn 456 23,998 170 Ni Hao Hotel 159 11,534 199 Elan Hotel 836 39,948 - Ibis Hotel 222 22,826 32 Zleep Hotels 18 2,121 13 Midscale hotels 2,898 317,117 1,146 Ibis Styles Hotel 85 8,864 25 Starway Hotel 567 47,378 242 JI Hotel 1,694 199,581 611 Orange Hotel 519 56,035 261 CitiGO Hotel 33 5,259 7 Upper midscale hotels 538 75,467 286 Crystal Orange Hotel 164 21,552 57 Manxin Hotel 112 10,601 59 Madison Hotel 52 7,195 64 Mercure Hotel 137 21,193 62 Novotel Hotel 17 4,424 19 IntercityHotel(8) 56 10,502 25 Upscale hotels 134 21,609 72 Jaz in the City 3 587 1 Joya Hotel 8 1,368 1 Blossom House 53 2,326 49 Grand Mercure Hotel 7 1,726 5 Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts(9) 54 14,040 8 MAXX (10) 9 1,562 8 Luxury hotels 15 2,318 5 Steigenberger Icon(11) 9 1,847 1 Song Hotels 6 471 4 Others 10 3,584 5 Other hotels(12) 10 3,584 5 Total 8,543 809,478 2,580

(8) As of December 31, 2022, 5 operational hotels and 11 pipeline hotels of IntercityHotel were in China.

(9) As of December 31, 2022, 11 operational hotels and 3 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts were in China.

(10) As of December 31, 2022, 3 operational hotels and 8 pipeline hotels of MAXX were in China.

(11) As of December 31, 2022, 3 operational hotels of Steigenberger Icon were in China.

(12) Other hotels include other partner hotels and other hotel brands in Yongle Huazhu Hotel & Resort Group (excluding Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Blossom House).



About H World Group Limited

Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of December 31, 2022, H World operated 8,543 hotels with 809,478 rooms in operation in 17 countries. H World’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Ni Hao Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels, Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

H World’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, H World manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that H World appoints, and H World collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, H World provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of December 31, 2022, H World operates 13 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 87 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit H World’s website: https://ir.hworld.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; economic conditions; the regulatory environment; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.

H World undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

