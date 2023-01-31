Submit Release
Daseke Management to Participate in Stifel 2023 Transportation & Logistics Conference

/EIN News/ -- ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets, announced today that members of its management team would be attending the Stifel 2023 Transportation & Logistics Conference on February 7th and 8th. Jonathan Shepko, Chief Executive Officer, Aaron Coley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Adrianne Griffin, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, are scheduled to meet with investors who have registered for the event. Rick Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in an industry panel discussion.

About Daseke, Inc.
Daseke, Inc. is the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to a diversified portfolio of many of North America’s most respected industrial shippers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

Investor Relations
Adrianne D. Griffin
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
(469) 626-6980
investors@daseke.com


 


