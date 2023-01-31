Mintec strengthens its Advisory Board with the appointment of veteran business leader & technology expert Randall Beard

Randall Beard, Chair, Mintec Advisory Board Mintec

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec, the leading global provider of price data, analytics, and forecasts for agri-food, announced the appointment of Randall Beard as a Non-Executive Director and Chair to the Mintec Advisory Board. Mr Beard, who has worked for some of the largest business consultancy companies in the world, brings a broad set of business management, commercial delivery, and technical expertise to Mintec.

"I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for Mintec and the business intelligence profession as a whole. The needs of procurement professionals, buying teams, and users of commodity and business intelligence services more widely are changing rapidly.", said Mr Beard. "Mintec is responding to these changes in a thoughtful and innovative way that empowers them to understand prices better, analyse their spending, and negotiate more confidently with suppliers," he went on to say.

Mr Beard, who has worked as an advisor to diverse global brands for more than 25 years, continues to serve as an advisor to many well-known high-growth brands. Before his role as Chair of the Mintec Advisory Board, he was Chief Marketing Officer at American Express and UBS and, more recently, Global President to Nielsen developing their forecasting business model delivered through SaaS. He qualified as a marketing specialist in 1981 and is a 1983 MBA graduate of the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr Beard to the Mintec Advisory Board," said Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec. "Randell's deep experience leveraging digital technologies, data and predictive analytics, plus his strategic and operational discipline, is best-in-class. We look forward to working with him to grow our revenues faster through increased product Innovation and commercial effectiveness", added Spencer.

About Mintec

Mintec enables the world's largest food and manufacturing brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies. We do this through our innovative SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, which delivers proprietary market prices and analysis for more than 16,000 food ingredients and associated materials. Our data and solutions empower our customers to understand prices better, analyse their spending, and negotiate confidently with suppliers.

We operate from offices in the U.K., U.S., Denmark, and France.

www.mintecglobal.com

Media Contacts:

Mintec

David Bateman

+44 1628 642762

david.bateman@mintecglobal.com