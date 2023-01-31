Radware Introduces New Cybersecurity Partner Program

Enhances partner experience and increases financial incentives

/EIN News/ -- MAHWAH, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, introduced a new Radware Cybersecurity Partner Program. The global program offers new and existing ecosystem partners a more lucrative and systematic approach to creating, managing, and growing sales opportunities based on Radware’s state-of-the-art cloud services and solutions. Complete with new participation tiers, training, financial incentives, and support materials, it will empower Radware’s ecosystem partners to accelerate their growth and earn more. This includes resellers, managed security service providers, carriers, and cloud service providers.



The partner program, which focuses primarily on cloud security, offers access to Radware’s full portfolio of network security as well as application security and delivery solutions. To support the evolving needs of today’s enterprises and medium-sized businesses, Radware’s comprehensive cloud security offering includes Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service, Cloud Web Application Firewall, API Protection, and Bot Management. Radware’s award-winning solutions are recognized by industry analysts such as Forrester Research, Gartner, GigaOm, KuppingerCole Analysts, and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

“Our new Cybersecurity Partner Program will prepare and position our partners to play an even bigger role in our go-to-market strategy and cloud growth engine,” said Yoav Gazelle, chief business officer at Radware. “The program is designed to accelerate our mutual success. We are committed to delivering the technology, services, and professional consulting our partners require as trusted advisors for our customers.”

To meet a range of partners’ needs while rewarding them for the value they deliver throughout the customer lifecycle, Radware’s new Cybersecurity Partner Program is based on three tiers of participation – Certified, Spotlight, and Signature. Each tier offers progressively deeper financial incentives, discount structures, and rebates, as well as more advanced training opportunities and seller tools. The program features:

More comprehensive onboarding, which includes online and instructor-led sales training, tool kits, shadowing, and access to community forums.

A new certification and badging program.

Newly designed sales playbooks, campaigns in a box, battle cards, email templates, co-branded materials, demos, and assessment tools.

A digital portal to house and organize the program deliverables.



“Radware’s Cybersecurity Partner Program provides much-needed resources to support us in our efforts to continually exceed the needs of our customers,” said Greg Curry, vice president of client solutions at Netagen, one of Canada’s leading independent network solutions providers. “As a Signature Partner, we see tremendous business value in Radware’s partner ecosystem for full customer coverage. The marketing programs, together with enhanced training on Radware products and services, will go a long way in supporting our sales efforts in Canada. It’s great to see Radware invest in their partners, enabling them to thrive and grow.”

“Radware’s Cybersecurity Partner Program reimagines how Radware engages with its business partners. Radware is providing them unprecedented access to resources, incentives, and tailored support to deepen their technical expertise and help speed time to market,” said Mark A. Houpt, chief information security officer at DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services. “The new program is designed to fuel partner growth. By putting us in control of our earning potential, growing our technical expertise, and demonstrating sales success, we can unlock specialized financial, go-to-market support and benefits.”

Existing partners will be eligible for the new program and transition to qualifying tiers based on their business results. For more details on the Radware Cybersecurity Partner Program, read the companion post on the company’s blog.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

