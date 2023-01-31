Downtown Ottawa’s Largest Advertising Canvas Is Now Available with PATTISON Outdoor

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In collaboration with teammates at OC Transpo and the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club, PATTISON Outdoor Advertising has introduced downtown Ottawa’s largest advertising canvas. Advertisers now have the ability to make their mark at O-Train stations in the nation’s capital with PATTISON Outdoor. The 13 stations on O-Train Line 1 are equipped with transit advertising displays available to reach Ottawa commuters. The Ottawa Senators were the first to take advantage of this high impact Out-of-Home advertising opportunity with a Station Domination at Lyon Station.



“We are incredibly pleased with the execution of the first LRT Station Domination in Ottawa. Our gratitude goes out to our partners at OC Transpo. Without their support, we could not have achieved this great domination” – Dominic Loporcaro, VP/GM Eastern Region at PATTISON Outdoor.

The Station Domination, a highly sought-after premium product offered by PATTISON Outdoor, grants advertisers all displays within a transit station. For four weeks, Ottawa commuters at Lyon Station were greeted with stunning visuals celebrating the local NHL team. The Senators stamped their presence in downtown Ottawa with murals, pillars and decals spreading one united message; “Go Sens Go”.

O-Train Line 1 serves Ottawa transit riders from 5 AM to 1 AM on weekdays, with service until 2 AM on Friday and Saturday nights. Peak period service runs every five minutes or less. Up to 10,700 passengers can be accommodated per hour, each way. The East-West operating Line 1 delivers commuters to high-traffic locations in Ottawa including but not limited to, the University of Ottawa, the Rideau Centre, ByWard Market and Parliament Hill.

“We are very excited to see the first station domination on our system. Our partners at PATTISON Outdoor and the Senators have created an amazing experience at Lyon Station, one that we hope will bring some colour and excitement to the customer journey.” Renée Amilcar, General Manager, OC Transpo

The collaborative effort between PATTISON Outdoor, the Senators and OC Transpo has brought an exciting new line of Out-of-Home advertising opportunities to the Canadian capital. The attention and eyes on advertisers messaging will be unparalleled with this unique transit advertising opportunity.

About PATTISON Outdoor

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, residential, office, and street level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

About OC Transpo

OC Transpo provides transit services across Ottawa and into Gatineau. Serving hundreds of thousands of customers every day, OC Transpo’s fleet includes over 800 fully-accessible buses, 80 Para Transpo minibuses and 12.5 km of high-frequency east-west O-Train service. Service runs 365 days a year, rain, snow or shine, to bring riders safely and comfortably to their destinations.

About Ottawa Senators Hockey Club

One of seven NHL franchises based in Canada, the Ottawa Senators returned to the league in 1992 following a 58-year absence. Ottawa won 11 Stanley Cups during its original reign from 1903 to 1934. The modern-day Senators have captured four titles in the Northeast Division and a Presidents' Trophy in 2002-03. Since 1992, the Senators together with its foundation, alumni, partners and fans have contributed more than $100 million to community initiatives in the National Capital Region.

