At CAGR of 14.5% - The Hollow Fiber Filtration Market worth $597 million by 2026 Globally - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Hollow Fiber Filtration Market by Material (Polymer (PES, PVDF), Ceramic), Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration), Application (Harvest & Clarification, Concentration, Diafiltration), End Users (Pharma, Biotech, CRO, CMO) - Global Forecast to 2026", The global hollow fiber filtration market is projected to reach USD 597 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 597 million by 2026 CAGR 14.5% Historical Data 2019–2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2026 Segments Covered Material, Application, Technique, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, and MEA Key Companies Profiled/Vendors The major market players include Repligen Corporation (US), Danaher (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Parker-Hannifin Corp (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A (France), TOYOBO CO., LTD (Japan), Cantel Medical (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Koch Industries Inc. (US), MANN+HUMMEL Holding GmbH (Germany), CoorsTek, Inc. (US), Alpha Plan GmbH (Germany), Antylia Scientific (Germany), Meissner Filtration Product, Inc (US), MMS Membrane System (Switzerland), BiOZEEN Pvt. Ltd. (India), Biotree (India), and APAH technologies (India).

The growth of the global hollow fiber filtration market is driven by factors such as the rising preference for continuous manufacturing, increasing use of single use technologies, and growth in the biopharmaceutical industry. In addition, emerging economies, and increased investment cell-based research are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the hollow fiber filtration market.

Based on material, the hollow fiber filtration market is segmented into polymeric and ceramic filters. The polymeric segment is further sub segmented into polysulfide/polyethersulfone (PS/PES), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), and other polymeric materials (cellulose & cellulose acetate, mixed cellulose ester, and polypropylene). In 2020, the polymeric segment accounted for the largest market share of the hollow fiber filtration market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the hydrophilic nature of PES/PS, low protein-binding properties, and its wide range of applications.

Based on application type, the hollow fiber filtration market is segmented into continuous cell perfusion, harvest and clarification, and concentration and diafiltration. In 2020, continuous cell perfusion accounted for the largest market share due to the advantages of hollow fibers in continuous cell perfusion, such as enabling efficient cell separation (with low shear) and allowing robust large-scale manufacturing.

Based on application, the hollow fiber filtration market is segmented into microfiltration and ultrafiltration. In 2020, the microfiltration segment accounted for the largest share of the global hollow fiber filtration market due to the availability of a wide range of pore sizes which have vast applications such as separation of a virus, bacteria, aerosols, and innumerable macromolecules from fluids, without the requirement of autoclaving a procedure.

Based on end users, the hollow fiber filtration market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, contract research organizations (CROs) & contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and other end users. In 2020, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers segment accounted for the largest share of the hollow fiber filtration market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for hollow fiber filters in ultrafiltration, diafiltration, and microfiltration processes in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and the growing adoption of continuous manufacturing processes (due to advantages such as improved manufacturing process efficiency and flexibility).

Geographical Growth Scenario:

North America accounted for the largest share of the hollow fiber filtration market in 2020. The large share of this region can be attributed to the companies in North America mainly focusing on new products such as perfusion systems, convenience, and cost-efficiency of hollow fiber filters and the rising demand for filtration systems for the biopharmaceuticals industry.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the hollow fiber filtration market are Repligen Corporation (US), Danaher (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Parker-Hannifin Corp (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A (France), TOYOBO CO., LTD (Japan), and Cantel Medical (US). The key players in this market are focusing on strategic expansions, and acquisition to expand their presence in the market.

