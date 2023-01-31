iPROM Introduces First-Party Data Management Platform for Advertisers. iPROM Private DMP Launches the New Era of Digital Advertising with First-Party Data

/EIN News/ -- LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPROM is proud to announce the launch of its new Ad-Tech solution, iPROM Private DMP. This ground-breaking platform uses advanced artificial intelligence techniques to predict user purchase intentions by combining first-party data from companies and brand-owned digital media audiences and all previous advertising activities to identify similar audiences for targeting ads on other media. Businesses can leverage this powerful tool to create highly customized and personalized campaigns that drive long-term strategic competitive advantage. This results in more accurate audience targeting, improved ad spend efficiency as well as stronger competitive advantage over time.



Companies can use iPROM Private DMP to collect all data with the explicit consent of users of the company’s owned digital properties in compliance with latest European legislation, including EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). All data is stored in European data servers and no data is transferred outside the European Union. iPROM Private DMP assures businesses that their data is protected from third parties. This provides consumers with peace of mind regarding privacy concerns while giving businesses greater control over how customer information is used. Companies can use iPROM Private DMP to protect their data with the confidence that they are using the most advanced technology solutions on the market.

»Data independence, data protection and smart use of own data are the pillars of future digital strategies for companies and organizations. Data obtained by companies in parallel with digital advertising is proven to be more valuable than the direct results of advertising campaigns. Companies and brands that identify and capitalize on these opportunities already enjoy significant competitive advantage today,« said Simon Cetin, founder and partner of iPROM, at the launch of the new platform.

iPROM believes that every euro invested in advertising should deliver more than just the direct effects of display advertising. With the help of iPROM Private DMP, brands can now invest in building and refining their own valuable audiences, which they can efficiently use to plan and implement their future advertising campaigns.

Major brands – including Volkswagen, BKS Banka, SKB Banka, Assistance Coris, Hofer, Diners Club, Fraport, Erste Card, Amer Sports, Sparkasse, Fox International, Hyundai, UniCredit Banka and Turkish Airlines – have already embraced this technology as it provides long-term benefits while maximizing ROI as well.

Full press release: https://iprom.eu/iprom-introduces-first-party-data-management-platform-for-advertisers/

Press contact: Maja Gorjanc, PR & Marketing consultant, maja.gorjanc@iprom.eu

More about iPROM Private DMP: https://privatedmp.eu/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/039fea02-8731-4f1f-a439-5b7a2bb73d8d