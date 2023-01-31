Enteric Disease Testing Market Is Booming Worldwide 2023-2030 | Alere, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, Biomerica

Enteric Disease Testing Market

Enteric infection is a type of intestinal disease that causes symptoms ranging from mild gastroenteritis to systemic infections and severe diarrhea.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enteric Disease Testing Market Size Projections : The global enteric disease testing market was valued at US$ 3,643.4 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 4,432.7 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2023 and 2030.

The Enteric Disease Testing Market Industry research forecast to 2023-2030 provides detailed market data to assist businesses develop growth strategies and make better business decisions based on forecasts and market trends. The study's marketing variables include the dynamic market structure, key players' product offerings, their challenges, technical innovation, roadblocks and hurdles, data on communication and sales, sales by country, risk, prospects, competitive landscape, growth strategy, and others. It goes into great detail about the current and future state of the market. The study examines a number of factors, such as levels of development, technological advances, and the various business models employed by the market's current top players.

A form of intestinal sickness known as an enteric infection can manifest as anything from mild gastroenteritis to systemic infections and extreme diarrhoea. In 2017, infectious gastroenteritis caused 1 billion instances of diarrhoea worldwide and more than 2 million fatalities, according to the WHO. Additionally, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation estimates that 500,000 children under the age of five die each year from enteric and diarrheal diseases, and those who survive repeated infections with gut pathogens during the first few years of life may experience permanent health issues. One of the key factors driving the expansion of the market for enteric illness diagnostics is the ongoing rise in enteric infections in children.

Edition: 2023

Objectives of the Report:

▹ To carefully analyze and forecast the size of Enteric Disease Testing Market by value and volume.

▹ To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Industry

▹ To highlight the development of the Enteric Disease Testing Market in different parts of the world.

▹ To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions, prospects, and individual growth trends.

▹ To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting revenue growth over the forecast period.

▹ To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Enteric Disease Testing market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

List of Key players in the global Enteric Disease Testing Market: Alere, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, Biomerica, Inc., bioMerieux, Bio-Rad, Cepheid, Coris BioConcept, DiaSorin, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, and Trinity Biotech.

SWOT Analysis of Global Enteric Disease Testing Market:

In addition to market share analysis of companies, in-depth profile, product/service, and business overview, the study focuses on revenue analysis, as well as SWOT analysis, to better correlate market competitiveness.

Information source and Research Methodology:

Our researchers compiled the study utilizing primary (surveys and interviews) and secondary (industry body databases, reliable paid sources, and trade magazines) data collection methods. The report contains a thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis. Growth trends, micro-and macroeconomic indicators, as well as legislation and government policies are all covered in the research.

Key features of the study:

· This report provides in-depth analysis of the Global Enteric Disease Testing market and provides market size US$ 4,432.7 Mn and compound annual growth rate CAGR 2.5% for the forecast period (2023–2030), considering 2022 as the base year

· It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

· This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by key players

· It profiles key players in the Global Enteric Disease Testing market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, By Disease Type:

▪ E. coli Infection

▪ Salmonellosis

▪ Campylobacteriosis

▪ Rotavirus Infection

▪ Cryptosporidiosis

▪ Norovirus Infection

▪ Cholera

▪ C. difficile

▪ H. pylori

▪ Amebiasis

▪ Shigellosis

⮞The research includes a detailed analysis of market statistics as well as historical and current growth conditions in order to provide futuristic growth estimates.

Finally, the report majorly enlightens the key growth and limiting factors which majorly targets at the center of the market affecting the growth and its development in either positive or negative extent. The report also specifies the impact of regulations and policies implemented by the administration over the current growth and upcoming opportunities that may lead to the market development escalation. The Enteric Disease Testing Market report offers a superior vision of the global market, which will help clients to manage the business precisely with better growth and expansion compared to its contenders in the market.

