Epilepsy with Myoclonic-Atonic Seizures Therapeutics Market is Expected to Reach US$ 82.3 billion by 2030, Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, global epilepsy with myoclonic-atonic seizures therapeutics market is expected to clock US$ 82.3 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Owing to rising awareness and initiatives taken by the government and due to the economic burden of the disease the market revenue is increasing. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Epilepsy with Myoclonic-Atonic Seizures Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Market Drivers

It has been noted that low- and middle-income nations have a sizable patient population of epilepsy sufferers. The patient pool is actually quite tiny in high-income nations. Due to exorbitant treatment costs and a lack of awareness, almost three-quarters of people with epilepsy in low-income countries are unable to receive treatment. As a result, numerous organisations are making significant efforts to close the diagnosis and treatment gap and make the treatment accessible. For instance, The Epilepsy Foundation (U.S.), in partnership with community and network partners, connects the people, information, and resources necessary to address the complicated health issues related to seizures and epilepsy. It also supports education, policy, research, and systemic change that fosters measurable & long-lasting improvement for all people living with epilepsy. Additionally, the Dravet Syndrome Foundation (U.S.), another non-profit, only serves charity objectives.

Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel Segmentation’

Based on distribution channel, global epilepsy with myoclonic-atonic seizures therapeutics market has been segmented into:

Hospital

Retail

Online Pharmacies

The hospital pharmacies dominated the segment during forecast period. Doctors and hospital pharmacists are an essential component of the segment because pharmacists assist patients with the disease and provide the best care possible because it is a difficult condition that needs professionals' time and attention. As hospitals have cutting-edge monitoring tools like an electroencephalogram (EEG), computerised tomography (CT) scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), neuropsychological tests, and the emergency medical service, the hospital pharmacist can also spot emerging health issues and stop the progression of comorbidities through pharmacotherapeutic monitoring. Furthermore, hospital pharmacies are also anticipated to expand as a result of increased medical tourism and the desire for high-quality healthcare. Governments from various nations, including China and India, are investing a lot of money in the infrastructure for healthcare.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, global epilepsy with myoclonic-atonic seizures therapeutics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The North America dominated the global market during forecast period and the United States is expected to be the largest antiepileptic drug market owing to the presence of better healthcare infrastructure and rising cases of epilepsy. Additionally, this market segment has an edge over the rest of the world in improved patient care and medication discovery because to a network of hospitals, clinics, and research institutions in the United States. Due to the patient population's rising healthcare spending on novel treatment options and the existence of important enterprises with their pipeline candidates and scheduled releases, the area occupies a sizable portion of the global market. For instance, the FDA authorised Neurelis, Inc.'s VALTOCO nasal spray in January 2020 for use with epilepsy medications in kids aged 6 and older. A strong healthcare system, helpful government agencies, and technological improvements are other major market-driving drivers. However, Europe is predicted to increase significantly during the projected period and UK is the market that contributes the most income to the whole European market. Since this market is less conservative than others, it is anticipated that it will continue to keep the top spot until the conclusion of the projected period. Any new antiepileptic medication is often tested in the UK before being distributed throughout the rest of Europe.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players in the global epilepsy with myoclonic-atonic seizures therapeutics market include:

·Sanofi S.A.

·AbbVie Inc.

·Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

·Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

·Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

·GlaxoSmithKline PLC

·H. Lundbeck A/S

·Pfizer Inc.

·Eisai Co., Ltd.

·UCB Pharmaceuticals Inc.

·Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

