Awning Market is expected to grow at 6.62 percent, reaching 13.78 Bn by 2029, Technological advancements, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape

Awning Market was valued at US8.25 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 13.78 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period (2022-2029)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research a leading Consumer Goods & Services market research firm has published a report on “ Awning Market ”. The report includes major drivers of the market, demand analysis, pricing analysis, regional analysis, and competitive benchmarking. The Awning Market size was valued at USD 8.25 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow by 6.62 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 13.78 Billion.



Awning Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on Awning Market offers a thorough analysis of the industry that is equipped with a major key finding that includes major market drivers, opportunities, challenges, regional outlook, and growth rate. The report acts as a guide for investors in the industry. The report provides the size of the Awning Market and Compound Annual Growth Rate for the forecast period (2022 to 2029).

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21221

For the competitive analysis, the report includes the profile of the key market players in the Awning market including company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, and strategies. The main objective is to provide the market definition, trends, and issues in the market. The bottom-up approach is used for the estimation of the awning market size. Regional analysis of the Awning Market is conducted at the local, regional and global levels. The awning Market was divided into three segments, which include product, type, and industry. Major companies along with new entrants in the Awning market were listed based on technological development and adoption of the same services offered, patents and discoveries, mergers and acquisitions, and joint alliances.

SWOT and PESTLE analysis were used for the research that combines quantitative and qualitative methods of research. Such research methods help understand the factors influencing the growth of the Awning Market. The primary research method was used to validate the findings from the secondary research method.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21221

Awning Market Overview

An architectural fabric material used for weather protection and for the purpose of decoration is known as an Awning. It consists of a lightweight frame structure, which is manufactured using aluminum, wood, and iron. Awnings are extensively used in residential , commercial , and industrial places such as hotels , malls, theatres, and restaurants . Expansion of houses, malls, and shops are factors driving the Awning market growth.

Awning Market Dynamics

Increasing consumer preference towards luxurious lifestyles and expanded living spaces are influencing the Awning Market growth. Product innovations, such as smart sensors, which are automatically retracting the awnings in strong winds and excessive rains, drive the Awning market growth. Aluminium awnings are highly cost-effective, flexible, energy -efficient, and require low maintenance. Infrastructural development activities and emerging economies are some factors responsible for the growth of the Awning market.

Harsh weather conditions are expected to restrain the Awning market growth, mainly in regions with heavy rainfall and snowfall. High cost of raw materials and fluctuations in prices are factors restraining the market growth.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21221

Awning Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific region held the largest Awning market share in 2021 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Demand for awnings in residential areas, construction sites, and textile sectors are prominent factors influencing regional market growth. Development projects across China, India, Singapore, and Vietnam are expected to present lucrative opportunities for the Awning market over the forecast period. Restaurant owners in India are preferring awnings to project their operation space, which boosts the regional Awning market growth.

Market Size in 2021 USD 8.25 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 13.78 Bn. CAGR 6.62 % (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 201 No. of Tables 103 No. of Charts and Figures 105 Segment Covered Product, Type, and Industry Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Awning Market Segmentation

By Product:

Patio

Window

Freestanding



By Type:

Fixed

Retractable

By Industry:

Residential

Commercial

Awning Market Key Manufactures Include

Advanced Design Awning & Sign (US)

A Awning Co of America Inc (US)

Carroll Architectural Shade (US)

Eide Industries, Inc (US)

KE DURASOL AWNINGS (US)

Marygrove Awning (US)

NuImage Awnings (US)

Sunair Awnings (US)

Sunesta (US)

SunSetter Products LP (US)

Global Awnings (US)

NuImagePro & NuImage Awnings (US)

Eclipse Shading Systems (US)

Awning Systems, Inc (US)

Alutex Awnings (US)

Carefree of Colorado (US)

Vestis Systems (US)

Polar Shades Sun Control (US)

Awntech Corporation (US)

Pella Corporation (US)

Commercial Awnings Ltd (UK)

MARKILUX GmbH + CO. KG (Germany)

Warema Renkho SE (Germany)

Schmitz-Werke GmbH (Germany)

Mitjavila (France)

Corradi SRL (Italy)

SRF Limited (India)



Key questions answered in the Awning Market are:

What is an Awning?

What is the current growth rate of the Awning Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the Awning Market?

What are the factors affecting the growth of the Awning market?

Who held the largest market share in Awning Market?

What segments are covered in the Awning market?

Which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth and why in the Awning Market?

What are the opportunities for the Awning Market?

What are the growth prospects in developing countries for Awning Market?

Which countries are expected to drive the Awning Market in the Asia Pacific region?

Purchase Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=21221&type=Single%20User

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Type, and Industry

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Manufacturers and Other Prominent Manufacturers

Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods and Services research firm, has also published the following reports:

Eco-friendly Green Roofs Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 18534 Mn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.35 percent during the forecast period. Eco-friendly green roofs help to improve the air quality by reducing sulfur dioxide, nitrous acid, and carbon dioxide, which drives the Awning market growth.

Solar Chimney Market : The total market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7 percent throughout the forecast period, reaching nearly USD 128.65 Mn by 2027. Increasing exhaustion of fossil fuels and non-renewable sources and advantages of solar chimneys, like strong construction, economic, and less maintenance are likely to drive the market growth.

Liquid Roofing Market : The total market size was valued at USD 6.57 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 11.65 Bn in 2027 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.75 percent over the forecast period. Utilization of reflective coatings for obscure material alternatives for accomplishing a better impression of warmth drives the market growth.

Residential Roofing Market : The total market size was valued at USD 9.90 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 14.29 Bn. Rising demand for residential roofing due to its high re-resistant roofing advantages from end-use applications drives the market growth.

Commercial Roofing Market : The total market size was valued at nearly USD 10.56 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent & is expected to reach USD 17.08 Bn by 2029. The growing construction industry is expected to drive market growth.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656