Goodland man sentenced to more than eight years in prison for child death

KANSAS, January 30 - GOODLAND – (January 30, 2023) – A Goodland man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for his conviction in the death of a child in 2020, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said today.

Steven E. Johnson, 28, of Goodland, was sentenced in Sherman County District Court by Judge Scott Showalter to 61 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility on one count of involuntary manslaughter and 43 months for one count of child abuse. Johnson pleaded no contest to the charges in December 2021.

The case stems from the death of a 3-month-old child on May 13, 2020. The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Goodland Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme of Kobach’s office.

