Driver Monitoring Systems Market Research Report on Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth, and Demand by 2027

Rise in demand for road safety for the automotive pertaining to driver activeness, and stringent government regulations related to driver monitoring will drive

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for driver monitoring systems is anticipated to grow to $2.39 billion by 2027. The demand for Driver Monitoring Systems is growing as a result of the ongoing advancements in automotive electronics sensors technology and application, growing public concern over traffic accidents, rising demand for auto automation, and drivers' dependability on long trips, particularly for commercial vehicles.

Higher usage of the components like camera and sensors which monitor the alertness of the driver as well as checks his or her level of vigilance, health, current state and warns the driver a signs of drowsiness or distraction is monitored, are the primary growth propellers for this market. Additionally, growing usage of DMS for driver identification and control functions using the eyes will contribute to more safety and better intuitive use of the new generation of driver assistance functions and help grow the market remarkably.

The need for driver monitoring is rising not only in the passenger vehicle segment but also in the commercial vehicle segment, wherein challenges are more significant as compared with the passenger segment. Apart from all of the above-mentioned concerns, drivers are also working long hours, many a time more than what is advised or specified.

Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market Highlights:

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Driver Monitoring Systems market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Driver Monitoring Systems market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Faurecia, Tata Elxsi, Aptiv PLC, Johnson Controls Inc, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Continental, Bosch, Visteon, and Denso

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Further key findings from the report suggest

An Israel based company called Eyesight Technologies makes use of embedded computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in order to provide the driver monitoring capabilities. The company`s driver monitoring solutions called ‘Drive Sense’ tracks down the head position of the driver, eye blink rate, gaze vector, and other visual attributes in order to detect distraction or any signs of drowsiness of the driver.

The driver monitoring system (DMS) market is anticipated to register significant growth in the Asia Pacific region. The increasing incidence of road accidents and rise in the popularity and demand for luxury cars are expected to generate new opportunities in the Asia Pacific market. Moreover, the technological developments in automobile ambitious countries such as Japan, India and China would foster the demand for driver monitoring system (DMS) in the region.

In January 2019, Eyesight Technologies, a company dealing in the AI computer vision, demonstrated its Driver Sense technology. This solution was awarded the Excellence award for promoting trade relations between Israel and Japan.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Driver Monitoring Systems market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Monitoring Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Driver State Monitoring

Drowsiness & Fatigue Monitoring

Drunk Driving Monitoring

Driver Alertness monitoring

Identity recognition monitoring

Other Driver state monitoring

Driver Health monitoring

Blood pressure monitoring

Body temperature monitoring

Pulse rate monitoring

Heart beat monitoring

Other Driver health monitoring

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Interior Camera

Sensors

Biometric Sensors

Gas Sensors

Pressure Mats

Steering Angle sensors

Other Sensors

Other Components

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Gasoline Powered

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Cobots market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Cobots market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

